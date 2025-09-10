A "far-right sympathiser" who was jailed for a terror offence threatened to shoot his probation officer because he believed she would prevent his release from prison, a court has heard.

Nicholas Brock, who was serving a prison sentence at HMP Bullingdon for possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist, would routinely hurl abuse at his probation officer Saiqa Yasmin and told another probation officer "I’ll just shoot her myself" after he learned a parole board had decided not to release him, a jury was told.

The 57-year-old is on trial at Oxford Crown Court accused of making threats to kill prison staff on two occasions – first to a prison officer on May 20 2024, then to probation officer Oliwia Pudlewska on October 9 2024.

Ms Pudlewska, who was Mr Brock’s assigned offender manager at the time, told jurors the alleged incident took place during a planned meeting between the two of them.

Read more: Trump to hold emergency call with Poland's PM after Russian drones fiasco as NATO 'closest it's been to war since WWII'

Read more: Keir Starmer insists he has confidence in Peter Mandelson as calls grow for him to quit over links to Jeffrey Epstein

"She (Ms Yasmin) came up in almost every meeting," she told the court while giving evidence on Wednesday.

"The attitude was always negative, it was normal for Mr Brock to hurl abuse towards her.

"He was calling her a bitch, always referring to her as ‘that Asian’ – he never referred to her by her name."

Brock had attended a parole hearing in March 2024, but was told a month later the board had decided not to release him, the court heard.

He blamed Ms Yasmin along with other prison staff for the board’s decision, jurors were told.

In October 2024, he was told his anticipated release date would be in March 2025, and he met with Ms Pudlewska to discuss preparations.

"He kept on going back to ‘that woman’, he was quite negative that he would be on a recall or return to custody because of Ms Yasmin," Ms Pudlewska told jurors.