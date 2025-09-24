Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the rhetoric of the far right “is getting out of control” as she pledged to improve border security.

Describing a secure border as “necessary” for positive race relations, Ms Mahmood also said politicians had a duty not to let patriotism cross the line into nationalism.

Since becoming Home Secretary earlier this month, Ms Mahmood has promised “to do whatever it takes to secure our border” and fight legal challenges to prevent deportations “at every step”.

The MP for Birmingham Ladywood said: “If we have got control of our borders I think that creates the space for fundamental, decent, British people to be welcoming of those who come to our country and to contribute.

“I think that having a secure border is necessary for maintaining what is actually very positive race relations in our country.

“I am also worried about the rise of the far right, I’m very worried about some of the rhetoric, I think it is getting out of control and I worry about where that may lead.

“As politicians we should hold the line on what is patriotism and what is nationalism, there is a line there – I know where it is," she told ITV.

Ms Mahmood was given access to a deportation flight from the UK for foreign national offenders.

The flight saw 47 people who had initially arrived in the UK legally but then committed crimes and served custodial sentences being transported to Romania.

Those on board had committed crimes including theft, sexual offences and murder and were outnumbered by private contractor escorts.