I have had a sense of increasing alarm about the rhetoric used by the far right around the issue of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

They claim they want to protect our women and girls from sexual violence but are weaponising it for their own ends. In their narrative, they describe a single type of perpetrator – a foreigner, usually a migrant or an asylum seeker.

The narrative is a clever one in many ways because some of it sounds reasonable; of course we want women and girls to be safe from violence.

But when they talk about ‘our girls’, who do they mean? Only white British girls? Are they including women from ethnic minority backgrounds? Do they want to protect them too? Levels of violence towards women from ethnic minority backgrounds are severe but often less visible or ‘newsworthy’.

In their attempt to create a profile of a perpetrator of sexual violence, they’re ignoring the key common denominator, which is not ethnicity, culture or faith – it is gender. Most perpetrators are men. In creating the notion of a perpetrator as ‘foreign’ and a stranger, they are missing the fact that most sexual violence happens by men known to the victim. Perpetrators live amongst us – they are our neighbours, our friends, family members. If we don’t acknowledge that, we will not protect women.

I’m regularly asked about culture in relation to domestic abuse. ‘In certain communities, violence towards women is more accepted isn’t it?’ I respond with a question: ‘What do you mean by communities? Do you mean Catholics? Do you mean rural communities? Do you mean in the commuter belts of the home counties? Or do you mean in ethnic minority communities?’

The truth is violence against women happens in all those communities. It is not particular or discriminatory – it happens everywhere.

When I was Tender’s education manager, I visited a school in Ealing to book a healthy relationships project. The teacher said: ‘The majority of children here are from Asian and Muslim backgrounds. You should understand that many of the boys have negative attitudes towards women and girls.’

That same day, I headed to Barking with the same purpose. The teacher I met said: ‘The majority of children here are from white working-class backgrounds. You should understand that many of the boys have negative attitudes towards women and girls.’

When we talk to young people about statistics and research, we say: ‘The majority of perpetrators are men,’ but we balance it with: ‘But the majority of men and boys are not perpetrators’. This is the starting point of considering choice.

While children are limited in the choices they have in their day-to-day lives, they can choose how they behave toward one another and how they will behave in future relationships. I have talked to plenty of men who grew up in violent households and made a conscious and deliberate decision, at a young age, that they would live differently – that they would never hurt anyone they loved.

I am in the very fortunate position that my increasing alarm at the hijacking of the narrative is countered by the optimism I have for our children and young people. I visit Tender’s Healthy Relationships projects across the country all the time – in West Yorkshire, London, Somerset and Norfolk.

I see children hungry for tools to discuss the issues that matter to them but haven’t always been afforded a vocabulary to describe. I see children supporting one another, becoming role models for their peers and growing in confidence that they can make choices about their relationships and will be able to make them based on evidence and knowledge. I see children laughing and having fun, practising those ideas and strategies.

There is so much negativity about young people: we ask them to take care of themselves and then accuse them of being snowflakes when they articulate what they need. We gave them the key to an online superhighway of violence, misinformation and danger, forgetting that we should have been holding their hand as they crossed over, guiding and protecting them.

I have the evidence that young people can hold accountable the bad actors who would wish to use violence against women to escalate their racism, and they will do it articulately, confidently and safely. What is the best defence against this weaponisation? Knowledge and hope. Let’s provide every child with the skills and time to build them, and we really will be protecting our women and girls.

____________________

Susie McDonald is the CEO of Tender.

From now until October 13, Tender is taking part in the Big Give Women and Girls Match Fund campaign. Throughout the week, every donation to Tender will be doubled by the Big Give. With your donation, Tender can reach more young people and help more young women and girls to grow up free from violence, abuse and inequality.

To donate to Tender and have your money doubled by Big Give, visit here.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk