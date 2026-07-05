A spokesman for Nigel Farage has denied new allegations that the Reform UK leader violated parliamentary rules after accepting support from a convicted criminal and failing to properly declare it.

The new reports claim that Nigel Farage received undeclared support - including security and social media staff - from crypto-gambler and convicted criminal George Cottrell, in the run-up to his appointment as an MP.

The investigation also claims Farage used a property rented by Cottrell, 32, near Buckingham Palace.

Under parliamentary rules, new MPs must declare financial interests and "registrable benefits" received in the 12 months before their election - although purely personal gifts or benefits do not need to be registered.

The MP for Clacton is already facing a parliamentary probe after a £5m gift from British cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne was allegedly not registered appropriately by the party leader.

Mr Farage, who disputes the claims, said the money was to be used for personal security and did not need to be declared, as it was received before he became an MP.

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