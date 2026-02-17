Farage says Andrew 'clearly' has questions to answer from police into Epstein links
The Reform UK leader said the Epstein files had "lifted the lid" and added he wants more clarity on Peter Mandelson's links to Russia
Nigel Farage has told LBC that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor should "clearly" face a police investigation into his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
The Reform UK leader conceded it was "painful" to summon a member of the Royal Family but said there were "questions to answer."
When asked by LBC's political editor Natasha Clark if Andrew should face police questioning, he replied: "Clearly, clearly.
"[It's] painful to say it about a member of the Royal Family, but clearly.
Read more: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact
"I'm also quite keen to know more about Peter Mandelson's links with Russia. [I'm] very keen to know more about that as well.
"So yeah the Epstein case has lifted the lid. There are now more questions, than there were before the files were released. Prince Andrew does clearly have questions to answer, I'm afraid. Sadly."
It comes after new bombshell emails contained in the Epstein Files suggested the former Duke of York had "consensual sex" with Virginia Giuffre, despite previously denying having any sexual contact.
In a December 2014 Florida court filing, Ms Giuffre described being trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at least three times in 2001 when she was 17.
In Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir she accused Andrew of being "entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."
The book was released almost six months after Ms Giuffre took her own life.
Farage was speaking to reporters on Tuesday as he announced his so-called "shadow cabinet," where he identified his party as the official opposition to Labour.
Asked about the alleged links between Mandelson and Russia , Farage told LBC: "There is, without question, deep concerns about his relationship with Russian oligarchs and serious questions about the links between Epstein and Russia.
"You know, some of the allegations that Mandelson passed on, essentially inside information to Epstein. Was he passing that on to Russians? Lots of questions about how Epstein grew his wealth so quickly.
"Was he essentially a front for Russians? We don't know. All of this stuff has got to be looked into.
"I'm concerned about essentially, the Labour Party's links in particular also to the constant kowtowing to China, and we've got this review going on at the moment by Rycroft and they've got to look at the deep links between the Chinese Communist regime and this Labour Party and this Labour government."