The Reform UK leader said the Epstein files had "lifted the lid" and added he wants more clarity on Peter Mandelson's links to Russia

Nigel Farage told LBC Andrew "clearly" has questions to ask about his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has told LBC that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor should "clearly" face a police investigation into his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I'm also quite keen to know more about Peter Mandelson's links with Russia. [I'm] very keen to know more about that as well. "So yeah the Epstein case has lifted the lid. There are now more questions, than there were before the files were released. Prince Andrew does clearly have questions to answer, I'm afraid. Sadly." It comes after new bombshell emails contained in the Epstein Files suggested the former Duke of York had "consensual sex" with Virginia Giuffre, despite previously denying having any sexual contact. In a December 2014 Florida court filing, Ms Giuffre described being trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at least three times in 2001 when she was 17. In Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir she accused Andrew of being "entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright."

Farage was speaking after unveiling his "shadow cabinet.". Picture: Getty

The book was released almost six months after Ms Giuffre took her own life. Farage was speaking to reporters on Tuesday as he announced his so-called "shadow cabinet," where he identified his party as the official opposition to Labour. Asked about the alleged links between Mandelson and Russia , Farage told LBC: "There is, without question, deep concerns about his relationship with Russian oligarchs and serious questions about the links between Epstein and Russia.

Andrew had sex with Virginia Giuffre, an email exchange between a reporter and Jeffrey Epstein said. Picture: DoJ/Alamy