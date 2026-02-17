Nigel Farage has announced new roles for Richard Tice, Robert Jenrick, Zia Yusuf and Suella Braverman.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks as he announces the Reform UK shadow cabinet at the Church house Westminster. Picture: Getty Images

By Ella Bennett

Nigel Farage has announced Reform UK's 'shadow cabinet' as he self-identifies the party as the government's real opposition.

The shadow cabinet is traditionally made up of senior members of the main opposition party in Westminster who act as spokespeople for the opposition in specific policy areas. However, Mr Farage has claimed that while the Conservative Party has more MPs in Westminster, Reform UK's numbers in parliament are growing, and the party has consistently led in polling. "Given that our average lead is between nine and 10 per cent in the country, we are the voice of opposition to this government," Mr Farage said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "It is time for the party to take the next step," he added. Mr Farage noted the party has faced criticism for being a "one man band", to which he said was better than being a "no man band". He said it is time to broaden the party and put people in shadow positions. Read more: Meet the Turkish barber trying to change Nigel Farage's mind Read more: Government 'told to block key Mandelson email release' as ex-peer faces criminal probe

We are proud to announce that @TiceRichard will be assuming the position of Shadow Business, Trade and Energy Secretary in the Reform UK Shadow Cabinet. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lgZiuwB8OC — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) February 17, 2026

Mr Farage said the appointments made today were based on a desire for the party to promote youthful energy, experience and genuine experts in their areas with real-world experience. The Reform UK leader first announced deputy leader Richard Tice, who, if the party wins the next general election, will be his deputy Prime Minister. He will also take on a "very important role" to lead a new department covering business, trade and energy. Mr Tice said the party would focus on using oil and gas to help boost the economy and would abandon net-zero targets. He also said the party would create a “serious” British wealth fund. Mr Tice said: “If we achieve those things, then we can reindustrialise Britain, we can reenergise Britain, we can renew Britain, and yes, we can rebuild Britain. These are absolutely essential to create growth.”

Robert Jenrick will be "Shadow Chancellor". Picture: Getty

Mr Farage then announced Tory defector Robert Jenrick will take on the role of Shadow Chancellor. Mr Jenrick thanked Mr Farage after it was announced he was taking on the Treasury brief on the Reform UK front bench. The MP said: “Nigel, thank you for giving me the opportunity to oppose the wrecking ball that is Rachel Reeves and this Labour Government.” He added: “Above all, thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak up, to be a voice for the millions of people who are being failed by this Labour Government.” He said Reform would put together “the most comprehensive plan of any political party” to “fix Britain’s broken economy”. Mr Jenrick added he was going to work with Mr Farage, Zia Yusuf, and Mr Tice on plans that “cut waste” and bring down the benefits bill.

Chairman of Reform UK Zia Yusuf walks on stage as it is announced he will be Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman. Picture: PA