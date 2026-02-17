Nigel Farage unveils Reform's top team - including Robert Jenrick as 'Shadow Chancellor"
Nigel Farage has announced new roles for Richard Tice, Robert Jenrick, Zia Yusuf and Suella Braverman.
Nigel Farage has announced Reform UK's 'shadow cabinet' as he self-identifies the party as the government's real opposition.
The shadow cabinet is traditionally made up of senior members of the main opposition party in Westminster who act as spokespeople for the opposition in specific policy areas.
However, Mr Farage has claimed that while the Conservative Party has more MPs in Westminster, Reform UK's numbers in parliament are growing, and the party has consistently led in polling.
"Given that our average lead is between nine and 10 per cent in the country, we are the voice of opposition to this government," Mr Farage said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.
"It is time for the party to take the next step," he added.
Mr Farage noted the party has faced criticism for being a "one man band", to which he said was better than being a "no man band". He said it is time to broaden the party and put people in shadow positions.
Mr Farage said the appointments made today were based on a desire for the party to promote youthful energy, experience and genuine experts in their areas with real-world experience.
The Reform UK leader first announced deputy leader Richard Tice, who, if the party wins the next general election, will be his deputy Prime Minister.
He will also take on a "very important role" to lead a new department covering business, trade and energy.
Mr Tice said the party would focus on using oil and gas to help boost the economy and would abandon net-zero targets.
He also said the party would create a “serious” British wealth fund.
Mr Tice said: “If we achieve those things, then we can reindustrialise Britain, we can reenergise Britain, we can renew Britain, and yes, we can rebuild Britain. These are absolutely essential to create growth.”
Mr Farage then announced Tory defector Robert Jenrick will take on the role of Shadow Chancellor.
Mr Jenrick thanked Mr Farage after it was announced he was taking on the Treasury brief on the Reform UK front bench.
The MP said: “Nigel, thank you for giving me the opportunity to oppose the wrecking ball that is Rachel Reeves and this Labour Government.”
He added: “Above all, thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak up, to be a voice for the millions of people who are being failed by this Labour Government.”
He said Reform would put together “the most comprehensive plan of any political party” to “fix Britain’s broken economy”.
Mr Jenrick added he was going to work with Mr Farage, Zia Yusuf, and Mr Tice on plans that “cut waste” and bring down the benefits bill.
Mr Yusuf will be Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, Mr Farage announced.
Describing Mr Yusuf as “relatively new to politics”, the Reform UK leader said: “He’s only really been in the game for just over 20 months, but he’s made a massive impression already, a very powerful public debater and television performer.
“Zia Yusuf will take on the role of shadow home secretary with, of course, particular reference to that one issue above all that has broken the trust of the British public with manifesto after manifesto just not telling the truth, I’m talking, of course, about both legal and illegal immigration.”
Former Tory Suella Braverman will be Reform UK’s new education, skills and equalities spokeswoman.
The party’s leader said parents were in despair about what their children were being taught in schools.
He also said too many people were going to university and ending up with large amounts of debt.
Announcing Mrs Braverman, Mr Farage said: “Not only will Suella Braverman take on education and skills, something that’s been ignored for far too long, but she will also take on equalities under this brief which, of course, means the world of DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion), and I know she’s itching to get on with it.”