The 'spontaneous' visit, which coincided with a non-campaign-related event run by people with special needs, was described by the Labour candidate as 'out of order'.

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage is on the campaign trail ahead Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Nigel Farage has been asked to apologise after the Reform UK leader entered a Makerfield community cafe unannounced with his team and "intimidated" workers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the founder of the group running the community cafe, Mr Farage arrived in an “intimidating and overwhelming” manner, and allegedly took photographs and videos without permission. Reform MP Lee Anderson, who was part of Mr Farage’s entourage, said their visit to the venue, run by the Hamlet Wigan CIC, was a spontaneous stop for a “cuppa” and to use the toilet. Farage was out campaigning in Makerfield at the time alongside his team at the time, when he popped into the cafe, which supports young adult trainees with additional needs. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester who is running to be the MP for Makerfield, was in the cafe at the time and is said to have given a “spiky” response to a journalist who was following Mr Farage on his campaign trail. Reform UK insists the visit was "non-political" and was made in "good faith and without political motivation". Read More: Will Andy Burnham be able to beat Reform in Makerfield? What the data shows Read More: Sadiq Khan interview manipulated as ‘bad faith actors to profit from poison’ in social media disinformation war

Reform UK claims staff “took selfies” with MR Farage (L) and the party’s candidate, Robert Kenyon (R). Picture: REFORM UK

Mr Burnhan is a longtime supporter of the community group, which was celebrating the success of a dozen trainees who had achieved their gold Duke of Edinburgh award. He apparently “fumed” when he saw Mr Farage in the cafe, saying: “You don’t go into a place like that unannounced. You’re out of order there,” according to the Daily Mail. Gemma Crompton, the director of the Hamlet, has since written to Mr Farage saying: “While we have absolutely no issue with individuals from any political background visiting the Hamlet, the unannounced arrival of your campaign team, accompanied by a large entourage, security presence, and media crews, created an atmosphere that many of our trainees, families, staff and customers found intimidating and overwhelming”. Ms Crompton continued, “We are therefore requesting a formal apology regarding the way today’s visit was handled, alongside assurances that no other organisation supporting vulnerable people within the borough will experience a similar situation in future".

A Reform UK party placards in Makerfield. Picture: Getty

Mr Anderson said he was confused as to why Ms Compton sent the letter, as "she sat with us, talking to us all about the cafe and the challenges it faces". "She then asked for a selfie with Rob and Nigel and thanked us for the visit. We then left,” the Guardian reports. According to Ms Crompton, the event was not intended to be political or a platform for campaigning. “We do not want to be drawn into political campaigning or political division of any kind," she said.

Reform MP Lee Anderson (R) said they had visited the venue spontaneously for a “cuppa” and to use the toilet. Picture: Getty