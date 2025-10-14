Fayaz Khan has been jailed for five years after issuing a death threat to the Reform UK leader on TikTok

Nigel Farage, left, has hit out at the migrant who threatened to kill him in a TikTok video after he was jailed for five years. Picture: Getty/PA

By Jacob Paul

Nigel Farage has hit out at the small boat migrant with an AK-47 face tattoo who was jailed today after threatening to kill the Reform UK leader in a "chilling" video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fayaz Khan made the threat between October 12 and 15 last year in a TikTok clip – which Mr Farage described as “pretty chilling”. He was heard shouting “you wanna be prime minster and "you f*** my life” at the Reform UK leader as he was dragged out of the court after learning of his five-year prison sentence. Speaking after the migrant was jailed, Mr Farage described the moment he learned of the chilling threat. He said outside Southwark Crown Court: “The only reason we know about this guy is because somebody sent it to me on TikTok. “It makes me wonder, how many other ‘Madapasas’ are there now in this country, or will there be, as the boats continue to cross the Channel? “So I’m pleased with the judgment but deeply, deeply concerned that this guy will be out free in 18 months." He added that there was a "strange twist" at the end of the sentence when Khan shouted that he would "rather go back to Afghanistan." Read more: Farage wants deportation for Channel migrant with AK-47 face tattoo who threatened to kill him Read more: Channel migrant with AK-47 face tattoo guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage in TikTok post

Nigel Farage appeared at Southwark Crown Court, south London, for the sentencing of Fayaz Khan. Picture: PA

Mr Farage said: “In Germany, there are planeloads of people going back to Afghanistan – I wonder if in 18 months’ time, the only thing that stops him from being on our streets is if we have some kind of deal with Afghanistan. “I doubt it, but at least it’s a possibility, and the Germans have shown us what they can do. "So I’ve got mixed feelings, it was right to bring this case, I’m happy with the sentence, I’m happy with the win, but I repeat, in 18 months time this violent criminal will be free on our streets.” Earlier, the court heard how the Afghan national gave British police a fake name - Fayaz Khan - and said he was aged 26. But Swedish authorities believe he is called Fayaz Hosseini, aged 31. The court was told he gave a different name because he has “enemies he did not want to find him”, but Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said it is “more likely he has given a false name because of his record in Sweden”. He was sentenced to five years on Tuesday for making threats to kill, for which he was found guilty following a trial last week, and for entering the UK illegally. The migrant was heard shouting “you wanna be prime minster and you f*** my life” at Mr Farage as he was removed from the dock after the sentencing. “I want to go back to Afghanistan, send me back to Afghanistan, my family is in Afghanistan," he yelled out in court. He was one of 65 migrants on board a black rigid inflatable boat that had entered UK waters crossing the Channel from France, the court heard. Mr Ratliff said: “The defendant livestreamed the recording of his crossing which appears to have gathered a large online viewing.”

Fayaz Khan was sentenced to five years in prison. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jurors had been told that Khan had a “very large presence online” with his videos on TikTok, under the username “madapasa” – which attracted hundreds of thousands of views. He had told officers who had arrested him after he illegally entered the UK that “no-one had mentioned that method of travel is illegal”, the court heard. Mr Ratliff told the court Khan had said he would have voluntarily claimed asylum had he not been intercepted. The prosecutor also said Khan shared his journey to the UK from Sweden on TikTok to “show the difficulty of the trip”. His criminal history in Sweden was read to the court, including convictions for carrying a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour. Mr Ratliff said records suggest Khan had been convicted of 17 offences on 12 separate occasions. The prosecution said there were multiple low level offences, including some involving drugs. He has also been convicted of using threatening behaviour towards a public servant, carrying a knife in a public place, vandalism, and a separate offence of using threatening behaviour.

Nigel Farage outside Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA