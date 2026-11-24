Farage told LBC he wasn't surprised at Huang's return after Trump's keen interest in the Nvidia scandal ahead of the weekend.

Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK, said that Jensen Huang was "clearly flawed, but he is a brilliant bloke", adding that he was "not surprised that he's come back". Picture: Dinendra Haria/Alamy

By Henry Riley and Poppy Jacobs

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has called Nvidia boss Jensen Huang a "brilliant bloke" after his surprise return to the helm of the tech giant on Monday.

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Asked about his thoughts on President Trump's involvement on the situaiton, Mr Farage told LBC's Henry Riley that it appeared "pretty obvious" that he was coming back after Trump's keen interest last Friday, and appeared pleased that he had been reinstated. "[Huang]'s clearly a brilliant bloke, he's clearly a brilliant bloke, got a few flaws," said Farage. "He's 63, he's pretty active isn't he, I've got to say. He's clearly flawed, but he is a brilliant bloke so I'm not surprised that he's come back. "And it's funny isn't it, how one man can be so dominant in that globally very important company. I mean talk about key man risk. So I'm not the least bit surprised." Read more: Trump made 'up to $15 million' on Nvidia shares after shock Huang return Read more: Democrats celebrate biggest House majority in 30 years as party clinches 258 seats

In this image taken from video, Alice Huang - rumoured to be a potential "spy" for China - attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, with the pair understood to have had an affair. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The comments follow Jensen Huang's shock return to chip-making Nvidia on Monday. The tech boss had resigned just 11 days prior after several affairs were revealed to the public, including one with an alleged Chinese "spy". It comes after President Trump boasted of his involvement in the U-turn, with politicians in Washington raising concerns over the unprecedented intervention on national security grounds. Pressed on the security threat potentially posed by Huang's return, Trump said overnight: "The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen". "That would be a threat - to me that would be a far bigger threat," he said. "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you, they would give him whatever he wanted."

Shortly after the announcement, Trump took to his Truth Social account to post a mocked-up picture from the 2024 assassination attempt, replacing himself with Jensen Huang waving a red bra. Picture: @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social