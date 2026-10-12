'There was no Russian interference': Farage blasts Andy Burnham as 'liar' after PM said Kremlin meddled in Brexit vote
Farage slammed Burnham as "out-of-touch" and "out-of-date" after the Prime Minister said it was "clear" that Russia had interfered with the Brexit vote
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Nigel Farage has called Andy Burnham a "liar" after the prime minister said it was "clear" that Russia had interfered with the Brexit referendum.
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Mr Burnham said he asked earlier this summer whether Moscow interfered in the 2016 referendum on whether to leave the EU and was given “the clear answer that yes there was”.
Probed by LBC's Emma Corr on the Prime Minister's comments, Mr Farage responded: "The Prime Minister is a liar."
"Boris Johnson, when he became Foreign Secretary, one of the first questions he asked was if there was seen to be Russian interference in the referendum campaign. And the answer was no.
"There was no Russian interference. And the Russia hoax has run all the way through this.
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He called Burnham "out-of-touch" and "out-of-date" with "all sorts of bizarre ideas."
Mr Farage continued: "And he says Brexit's done more harm than good. Well, I'll tell you what, I don't think our growth figures are anything to write home about. But I'll tell you what, They're a damn sight better than France and Germany and Italy."
It comes after foreign office minister Stephen Doughty told LBC that while Russia had attempted to interfere with the vote, they had not been successful.
The Reform UK leader made the comments during a press conference in Hythe, Kent which he called to unveil his plans to shut down Britain's asylum system and deport 90,000 people waiting to have their asylum claims processed.
Speaking on stage in front of a mega dinghy, Mr Farage claimed the UK was "facing a national security emergency" and said the "first duty of government is to protect its citizens".
He continued: “We cannot accept more asylum seekers while we still have no idea how many people are in the country illegally and the threat they pose."
He also called for the small boats crisis to be renamed due to the ever-larger size of the vessels used by migrants to cross the Channel.
Stood in front of a replica of a 230-person dinghy which arrived in the UK from Normandy last month, Mr Farage said: “Can we please stop calling this a small boats crisis?
"It is not a small boats crisis. Have a look at this behind me: this is a replica size of the boat carrying 230 people that recently crossed the English Channel.”
“It is not a small boats crisis, and it doesn’t matter how much money we give to France.”
He insisted Reform's pledge was "nothing radical or crazy" and that he just wanted Britain to "get back to being a normal country that puts national security at the top of the agenda".
Under Mr Farage's plans, all asylum tribunals, legal refugee routes and resettlement schemes would be scrapped for a full parliamentary term.
Approximately 90,000 outstanding asylum and humanitarian protection appeals would not be heard, and instead the claimants would be deported.
Reform UK would immediately close resettlement schemes that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently said would reopen, of which it is estimated that a quarter of those admitted to the UK are expected to be Palestinians and women and girls from Afghanistan.
The party claims there is “no mandate” for the schemes and declared that anyone who arrived under them would be deported.
Additionally, the plans would mean that anyone granted asylum over the past five years would have their cases reviewed by the Home Office.
Mr Farage slammed Labour's efforts to reduce small boat crossings by 40% over the last year.
He said: “If I said to you a decade ago, 20,000 people in the first nine months would be processed through the port of Dover, having come by dinghy, you literally wouldn’t have believed me.
“Do you see the point I’m making? All we’re asking here is for normality. All we’re asking here is for normal service to be resumed.”
It comes as Shabana Mahmood comes under mounting pressure to scrap hardline reforms to the immigration system which would make it harder for foreign workers to claim permanent residence in the UK.
During a speech at Labour's conference in Liverpool, she hinted that the controversial proposals could be watered down, saying the government would “come to a position that balances fairness for those who came here legally and fairness to British citizens across this country”.