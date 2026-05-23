Nigel Farage has claimed Russian spies hacked his phone to obtain details of his controversial £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Sources say the Reform UK leader was “deeply concerned” after counter-espionage experts reportedly found signs that “hostile state actors”, believed to be linked to Moscow, had used spear phishing to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts.

A party source said Farage ordered a forensic analysis after details of the donation became public, claiming only a small number of people knew about it.

The source alleged the hacking "bore all the sophisticated hallmarks of a nation state actor using destabilisation techniques in the run-up to this month’s local elections", the Mail reported on Saturday.

The source added Farage may have angered Vladimir Putin through his support for Nato, while Harborne could also have attracted Moscow’s attention after joining Boris Johnson on a 2022 trip to Ukraine.

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