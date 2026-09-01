The broadcaster captioned the set on the iPlayer as "a poignant, uplifting set from the twice-Mercury-nominated British rapper"

Loyle Carner performing on the Grid Stage. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The BBC has caused a stir after broadcasting a hip-hop star's comments who slammed Nigel Farage at Reading festival.

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British rapper Loyle Carner launched the expletive attack against the Reform UK leader where he boasted "F*** Farage" at the event's The Grid Stage over the weekend. The 31-year-old also hit out at JK Rowling and "toxic masculinity bulls***" during his performance in front of thousands at the annual festival. The performance was available to watch on BBC iPlayer with the caption: "A poignant, uplifting set from the twice-Mercury-nominated British rapper." Read more: Burnham to argue for more public control of services in first House of Commons speech as Prime Minister Read more: Former Crips boss Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of Tupac Shakur murder almost 30 years on from rapper's shooting

The comments about Nigel Farage were broadcast on BBC iPlayer. Picture: Alamy

It is understood the performance complied with BBC's editorial guidelines and audience expectations. The broadcaster later said that the festival is a third-party event and the live broadcast included a warning for "strong language and discriminatory language". One viewer responded on X: "We shouldn't be forced to pay money to this biased corporation simply because we want to watch live television. "They must be forced to become an independent subscription broadcaster." It isn't the first time the rapper has been critical of Mr Farage, previously telling reporters at the Brit Awards: "I feel, in my circle, or the echo chamber I exist in, to say that I hate Nigel Farage. "It’s not hard to say that, do you know what I mean? It’s obvious.

Carner made the comments during the festival. Picture: Alamy