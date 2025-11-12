Sir Keir Starmer has branded Nigel Farage "spineless" after the Reform UK leader failed to condemn a comment made by a Cambridgeshire councillor, who said some children in care are "downright evil".

Mr Farage was called to speak next, but said: "No, I've only got 30 seconds."

Responding, Sir Keir said: "The comments about children in care being evil are utterly appalling, and now the Member for Clacton (Nigel Farage) has heard them, I'm sure he'll want to condemn them right now."

In Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Labour MP Darren Paffey called on the Prime Minister to condemn Reform's "vile rhetoric".

Reform councillor Andy Osborn told Cambridgeshire County Council in a meeting that some children in care are "not just naughty children, they can be downright evil" as they discussed the council's overspend on care placements.

He went on to ask about asylum seeker hotels, saying: "The Prime Minister has stated very clearly that he wants to close the migrant hotels by the end of this Parliament.

"Well, the Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council, brilliantly led Council, will be issuing foreclosure notices on three migrant hotels within the next few days in response to grave public concern about the safety of women and girls on the streets of West Northamptonshire.

"Would the Prime Minister approve of us speeding up the closure of the migrant hotels?"

Sir Keir replied: "We will grip the mess we inherited and close every hotel. Under the previous Government, there were 400 hotels, now there are only 200 remaining.

"But he (Mr Farage) says he doesn't have time to condemn the comments calling children in care evil. He's also not had the time, it appears, to condemn the racist comments of his own MP. Utterly spineless."