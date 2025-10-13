Nigel Farage drops Reform's £90bn tax cut pledge
The party leader is set to prioritise increased savings before slashing taxes
Nigel Farage has insisted he will drop Reform UK's £90billion tax cuts in a bid to prioritise his party's spending.
The plans are set to be announced by the party leader at his first major speech setting out his economic vision in the upcoming weeks.
Reform's 2024 manifesto promised multiple tax cuts including lifting the income tax starting rate to £20k per year.
Mr Farage also vowed to scrap inheritance tax on estates of less than £2million but attracted criticism from experts including the Institute for Fiscal Studies who labelled the plans 'problematic.'
But Mr Farage has vowed Reform will prioritise savings made before tax cuts are bought in.
“At the next election, we will present a rigorous and fully costed manifesto," he told the Telegraph.
"Reform will never borrow to spend, as Labour and the Tories have done for so long.
"Instead, we will ensure savings are made before implementing tax cuts.
"Our commitment to ending net-zero policies, benefits for foreigners, and wasteful behaviour by the Bank of England remains firm.
"We will bring back the biggest taxpayers, encourage businesses – especially small ones – and produce our own oil and gas.
"The 2024 document proposed reductions in civil-service spending, but we will increase those cuts. We will cut overall spending, introduce an industrial policy, and drive a cultural shift in attitudes towards work and success."
The party's deputy leader Richard Tice also insisted that the principles of the manifesto are "absolutely rock solid" despite the actual pledges being abandoned.
"A manifesto is based on a point in time," he told Times radio on Monday.
"The principles behind it are absolutely rock solid.
"We said we've got to make very significant savings in order to fund a different way to run the economy.
"What's happened since then is that the state of the economy, because of the mismanagement by this Labour government, the numbers have got far worse.
"And we will be focusing relentlessly, as I've been saying, on the savings."