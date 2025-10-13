The party leader is set to prioritise increased savings before slashing taxes

Nigel Farage to cut Reform's £90bn tax cut pledge in bit to prioritise country's savings. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has insisted he will drop Reform UK's £90billion tax cuts in a bid to prioritise his party's spending.

The plans are set to be announced by the party leader at his first major speech setting out his economic vision in the upcoming weeks. Reform's 2024 manifesto promised multiple tax cuts including lifting the income tax starting rate to £20k per year. Mr Farage also vowed to scrap inheritance tax on estates of less than £2million but attracted criticism from experts including the Institute for Fiscal Studies who labelled the plans 'problematic.'

But Mr Farage has vowed Reform will prioritise savings made before tax cuts are bought in. “At the next election, we will present a rigorous and fully costed manifesto," he told the Telegraph. "Reform will never borrow to spend, as Labour and the Tories have done for so long.

Mr Farage had made the tax cut pledges as part of Reform's 2024 manifesto. Picture: Alamy

"Instead, we will ensure savings are made before implementing tax cuts. "Our commitment to ending net-zero policies, benefits for foreigners, and wasteful behaviour by the Bank of England remains firm. "We will bring back the biggest taxpayers, encourage businesses – especially small ones – and produce our own oil and gas.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice claims the party will "make very significant savings.". Picture: Getty

"The 2024 document proposed reductions in civil-service spending, but we will increase those cuts. We will cut overall spending, introduce an industrial policy, and drive a cultural shift in attitudes towards work and success." The party's deputy leader Richard Tice also insisted that the principles of the manifesto are "absolutely rock solid" despite the actual pledges being abandoned. "A manifesto is based on a point in time," he told Times radio on Monday.