Farage claimed the trigger for his decision to resign was the media 'hounding' his family

Farage posing outside the Kent house, where he lived at the time, in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Nigel Farage's fury with the media for 'hounding' his daughter and publishing a photo of where she lives has been questioned by a Tory MP.

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The Reform UK leader, who resigned as an MP on Tuesday, said a catalyst for his decision was the decision by Sky News to knock on the door of a property where his daughter lives. The Times newspaper printed a picture of the house last week in article about Farage's property portfolio, describing it as the home of Farage's daughter. It did not specifically identify the address of the property, only saying it was located in a "Kent village". Ben Obese-Jecty, the Tory MP for Huntingdon, pointed out that images of Farage had posing for photos in front of the house had been in the public domain for over a decade. Read more: Farage vs Count Binface? Parties rule out standing against Nigel in Clacton by-election 'circus' Read more: Nigel Farage quits as MP and vows to fight 'people versus establishment' by-election amid row over his finances

Nigel Farage is complaining about The Times publishing a picture of this house, owned by him, that’s been in the public domain for over a decade after previously posing in front of it. pic.twitter.com/Pn3m1BQfs3 — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) July 7, 2026

Farage posing outside the Kent house, where he lived at the time, in 2015. Picture: Getty

Writing on social media, he said: "Nigel Farage is complaining about The Times publishing a picture of this house, owned by him, that’s been in the public domain for over a decade after previously posing in front of it." He attached images published in 2016 showing Farage standing in front of the same house pictured in The Times article, in one of which the address plate is visible. Sky News has denied contacting anyone from Farage's family about allegations revealed in an investigation last week that the MP failed to declare millions of pounds provided by a convicted criminal and crypto-gambler, George Cottrell. On Tuesday, the Reform leader published CCTV video footage from 7:41 am showing a blurred figure walking up the driveway before stopping to speak to someone in a car which had just pulled in. The footage cuts to a clip, at 10:20 am, of a man wearing a t-shirt knocking at the door and speaking to an occupant briefly.

Several media organisations have been hounding my daughter.



When I approached the boss of Sky News and complained, they denied any contact — and so did their news report.



Sky News are liars. I demand an apology from them and a promise not to repeat it. pic.twitter.com/1yZq7pXiMs — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026

In his speech announcing his decision to resign, in order to trigger a "people versus establishment" by-election, Farage said the "final straw" for his decision had been the decision by Sky News to approach his daughter. Picture: Getty

In his speech announcing his decision to resign, in order to trigger a "people versus establishment" by-election, Farage said the "final straw" for his decision had been the decision by Sky News to approach his daughter. Sky News has denied speaking with anyone from Farage's family in connection with the story and said it did not attend the property at 7:41am. The broadcaster said: "On a single occasion, we approached the property without a camera operator, identified ourselves as Sky News, and the adult occupant chose not to engage. We were seeking to contact Mr Farage to ask questions about the gift he accepted from Mr Cottrell. "This is a well-established and routine journalistic practice when reporting on matters of legitimate public interest." In his speech, Farage also claimed he is the "the most physically and verbally attacked politician of all time" and that the public only knew "about a fraction of times I have been assaulted". "These are the kind of things I have had to put up with over the last years and over the last years it has got worse"

Clarification: Sky News was not at the property at 7.41am. As has already been acknowledged, and as shown in the footage from 10.19am, Sky News was outside a property where Mr Farage was registered to vote at the last election. Sky News did not interact with Mr Farage’s daughter.… https://t.co/ymrei16wvO — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 7, 2026