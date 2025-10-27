The Reform UK leader attended a press conference on Monday alongside gangs survivor Ellie-Ann Reynolds

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (right) and grooming gangs survivor Ellie Reynolds. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has described the Government's grooming gangs inquiry as being 'dead in the water' and has called for a "swift investigation" into the scandel.

The Reform UK leader urged Labour to "step up" and launch its own probe into the grooming gangs scandal. Mr Farage made the comments during a press conference in Westminster alongside Ellie-Ann Reynolds, who last week resigned from the inquiry's survivors panel. Ms Reynolds said she had encountered a "very controlling atmosphere" before she stepped down. Speaking to reporters, Mr Farage said he planned to meet with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday evening to propose Parliament use its "extraordinary powers" to investigate the scandal.

Nigel Farage called on Parliament to set up its own probe into the scandal. Picture: Alamy

He also said he would write to Dame Karen Bradley, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, to propose that a subcommittee be set up quickly to investigate the scandal. The planned national inquiry is no longer "laser focused on the grooming gangs issue," according to Mr Farage. He said: "I am saying, here is the most enormous opportunity for Parliament, and indeed for this Government, to restore some public trust in the institution and those that currently inhabit it on an issue that has been gnawing away at our public consciences for well over a decade." Ms Reynolds stood down last week, days before the two remaining candidates to chair the probe also walked away. She told the press conference: "It was very gaslighting and very manipulative. "We all went on to do the right thing, and that was to seek justice, that was to find the truth, to not be silenced anymore, and to be able to help our future."

Grooming gang survivor Ellie Reynolds accused Home Office of 'manipulation' and 'gaslighting' during a chat with LBC's Nick Ferraeri at Breakfast. Picture: LBC. Picture: LBC

The way victims were spoken to was "very degrading," she added. The survivor said she would not name names about who was responsible for these activities, but pointed to people "higher up" in the Home Office. Asked why she had chosen to take the stage alongside Reform leader Mr Farage, Ms Reynolds told reporters: "My choice was because, quite frankly, us girls and young boys, because young boys are nowhere near as mentioned as they should be – we will go to anybody that will listen. "I’ve sat in my local town and I’ve had meetings with the MP – she’s Labour. "I begged for help, and she openly admitted that she was discussing my case with my local police force and they said how much they'd failed me.

Former police officer Jim Gamble was the last prospective candidate to chair the inquiry before he stepped down last week. Picture: Alamy