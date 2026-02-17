Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (front left) and Reform UK's Gorton and Denton by-election candidate Matt Goodwin, who made the comments about child free couples. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage has distanced himself from comments made by the Reform UK's Gorton and Denton candidate after he suggested those without children should be taxed in a bid to tackle falling birth rates.

The Reform UK leader said those who have “quite a few children” could be given tax breaks to help with the cost-of-living, if his party came to power. It comes after Mr Farage unveiled his first frontbench appointments at a press conference in Westminster, Mr Farage also made clear Tommy Robinson is “nothing to do with us”. Tuesday's unveiling saw Richard Tice announced as deputy leader should the party come to power at the next general election, with Tory defector Robert Jenrick Shadow Chancellor, with Suella Braverman appointed shadow education, skills and equalities spokeswoman. The right-wing activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has endorsed Reform’s candidate Matthew Goodwin, telling his X followers to “Vote for Matt” at the by-election on February 26. A spokesperson for Reform UK said Mr Robinson “isn’t welcome in the party” following the endorsement. Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Farage said: “Tommy Robinson can do what he wants to do, away from us, as long as he stays within the law … which he doesn’t always do." Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'had consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre', email to Jeffrey Epstein suggests Read more: Pictured: Two Brits killed in avalanche at popular French ski resort

Gorton and Denton, UK. Nigel Farage’s campaign visit to Gorton and Denton where he opened, by cutting a light blue ribbon, the Campaign HQ with Reform UK candidate Matt Goodwin. Picture: Alamy

“And it’s just none of our business, nothing to do with us, nothing to do with the campaign in Denton and Gorton.” Mr Goodwin, a former GB News presenter, has been accused of engaging in “toxic” politics by the Labour Party and the Green Party. He has called for women and young girls to be given a “biological reality” check and for the introduction of a “negative child benefit tax for those who don’t have offspring”. These comments were made in a video posted to his personal YouTube channel in 2024, and on his Substack blog in 2023. Asked if he would consider the additional tax on those without children, Mr Farage told reporters: “I wouldn’t want to tax anybody more, but you might give people tax breaks for having quite a few children, given that the cost of living is as appallingly high as it is.” He added: “There is this incredible gap now, and actually millions of people working who might be better off claiming a whole range of benefits. “So, if part of our strategy going forwards – if part of it, it will be up to him (Robert Jenrick), not me – if part of our strategy going forwards is to find some way that we can help young working people have kids in a normal manner that, to me, would be a very decent and very good thing to do.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage, right, sits in a cafe with prospective candidate Matt Goodwin during a campaign visit to Gorton and Denton in Manchester, England. Picture: Alamy