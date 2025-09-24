The Reform UK leader was pressed by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to condemn some of the US president's outrageous comments - the latest seeing him link paracetamol to autism

By Frankie Elliott

Nigel Farage has bizarrely claimed eastern europeans are "eating swans in Royal Parks" as he failed to criticise Donald Trump's numerous baseless claims.

Ferrari then pushed him to clarify if he meant "Romanians and eastern Europeans", to which Farage responded: "So I believe. I'm not saying that, I am putting it back as an argument." There have been no recent reports of Swans being poached from royal parks. A Royal Parks charity spokesperson said: “We’ve not had any incidents reported to us of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks. Our wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to ensure the welfare of the swans across the parks.”

In 2013, thirteen swans had been found mutilated following a spate of attacks in a central London park. Royal Parks said most of the swans were found injured rather than dead, leading them to believe that dogs, rather than foxes, were the culprits. In 2003, Scotland Yard launched an investigation into claims that the Queen's swans were being stolen by gangs of asylum-seekers who cooked and ate them.

Farage declined to denounce his political ally and self-described “friend,” insisting there was “some truth” in Trump’s claims. Picture: Getty

However, the Met later said there was no evidence of asylum seekers or people from Eastern Europe being responsible for the reported reductions in the swan population, and no arrests were made. Videos have been posted online of migrants appearing to fish from community ponds, but it is unclear whether they are breaking any fishing rules and no arrests have been reported. Similarly, city officials in Springfield, Ohio, said there was “no credible reports" that immigrants in the city were "eating the dogs and cats", as Trump had claimed in September last year.