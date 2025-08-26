Nigel Farage "hasn’t the faintest idea of the consequences" of removing the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) from the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said.

Mr Benn added that to jeopardise the Good Friday agreement, which secured peace in Northern Ireland, would be "dangerously irresponsible".

Reform UK leader Mr Farage has long supported leaving the ECHR, and said on Tuesday that the Good Friday Agreement could be "renegotiated" to remove references to the convention.

His comments came during a press conference at London Oxford Airport, where he and Reform chairman Zia Yusuf were launching their party’s plans to tackle illegal migration.

The plans include leaving the ECHR and replacing the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

Read more: Farage’s mass deportations plans ‘uncosted and unconstructed’, Home Office minister says

Read more: Nigel Farage's six word answer on how Reform would fund migrant deportations

When asked whether he was concerned that leaving the ECHR could jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Farage said: "Blair, of course, wrote the ECHR into everything.

"He wrote it into everything to try and embed it deeply in British law.

"Can we renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement to get the ECHR out of it? Yes. Is that something that can happen very, very quickly? No, it will take longer.

"So, unfortunately and for a variety of reasons, previous governments have placed Northern Ireland, I’m afraid, in a different position to the rest of the United Kingdom, something that we vigorously opposed.

"It will take a little bit longer with Northern Ireland."