Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has said that Nigel Farage faced a "credible threat to his security" and stayed away from the Clacton by-election count as a result.

“I don't know what the official guidance was. The point is, Nick, ultimately it's not the police who decide as to whether or not Nigel is kept safe. It is his security team. They are tasked with keeping him safe and secure and, bluntly alive, and I respect their judgement in, uh, in preference to anybody else's judgement.”

He told Nick Ferrari: "His security team were very concerned about a credible threat to his security […] I don't think anybody should have the temerity to question our judgments and our security team's judgments about security and safety. People have no idea what the level of threats and risk we face.

Mr Tice told LBC this morning that Reform's own security arrangements override official police guidance on threats.

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Essex police said it had a robust security operation in place.

Mr Tice said: "That's lovely if they did, good for them. Ultimately, it's Nigel's team who are tasked with keeping him safe, secure, and alive, and I would just gently suggest to you, let's trust them, shall we?”

Mr Farage initially said he would not attend the Clacton by-election count after advice from Essex Police about a plot to embarrass him on stage.

A Reform UK spokesman said overnight: “Essex Police advised Nigel not to attend the count tonight due to a credible threat against him.”

However Essex police denied this.

Essex Police said there were 'no incidents or issues' during polling day or throughout the night as votes were counted.

"We have a full and robust policing operation in place around the Clacton by-election, as we do with all significant elections in our county," a force spokesperson said.

Mr Farage called the result a “convincing, overwhelming win” that would surpass the 21,225 votes he received just two years ago.

However, speaking at a “Farage Fest” event in Essex, organised by Reform UK, that he would dodge the traditional declaration of the results after being given notice of an “organised campaign” to “disrupt and degrade the result”.

Acting returning officer Ian Davidson said it was Mr Farage’s decision “whether or not to attend the count”.

Acting returning officer for the by-election, chief executive of Tendring District Council Ian Davidson said he would not comment on security matters, but said there was a “robust policing operation” in place.

He told the count after Mr Farage’s speech: “We work very closely with Essex Police and have done so throughout this process, and continue to do so tonight, and we will be continuing the count, as we always do, in a safe and secure manner.”

In a later statement, Mr Davidson said: “We have worked closely with Essex Police colleagues to ensure the election process is completed safely and securely, as is evident from the level of security we have in place here today.

“This includes a robust policing operation throughout the day and including at the count.

“It is a candidate’s decision whether or not to attend the count.

“However I want to reassure people we have no reason not to proceed with the count process at this time.”