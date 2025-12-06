The Reform UK leader and other key figures gathered on Saturday as the party gears up its Scottish Parliament election campaign

Reform Leader, Nigel Farage is charging the public to attend Saturday's Reform UK event. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage is facing a backlash over his decision to hold a rally in Falkirk on Saturday close to an asylum hotel, amid claims the party is charging attendees for tickets.

The rally has prompted John Swinney to accuse him of seeking to “whip up hate”, with fellow politicians heavily criticising the rally - particularly given its proximity to a nearby asylum hotel. The Reform UK leader and other key figures gathered on Saturday as the party gears up its Scottish Parliament election campaign. First Minister John Swinney (SNP) accused Farage of having "no interest in people in Falkirk" and trying to "whip up hate for his own purposes". Falkirk has been the site of regular anti-immigration protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers. Read more: 'No repentance': Former Dulwich schoolmate of Nigel Farage says 'an apology would be a starting point' following racism claims Read more: Holocaust survivors call on Nigel Farage to apologise for alleged racist abuse

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on stage ahead of his speech at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Falkirk, following protests outside a migrant hotel in the area. Picture: Alamy

These have often been organised by a group called Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures, which says locals want action following alleged crimes by those housed at the Cladhan Hotel. A group called Falkirk for All, which has staged opposing counter-demonstrations outside the Cladhan, will hold a “unity march” through the town on Saturday. SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister Mr Swinney had earlier described comments from Mr Farage about Glasgow schoolchildren as “simply racist”.

