Nigel Farage has said that Britain's two-party political system is "finished" whilst praising Reform's "stunning" performance in local elections.

Farage told reporters at the party’s Millbank headquarters: “I think what you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics. Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it’s finished."

“As you can see, we are scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas," he added.

Reform UK are winning gains from Labour and Tory strongholds in what is becoming a bloodbath for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This includes councillors across Leigh, Andy Burnham's traditionally Labour seat in Greater Manchester.

Read more: Keir's night of the long knives: Labour could lose more than 1,800 councillors amid leadership questions

Read more: Andy Burnham pulls out of keynote speech amid rumours of Starmer challenge after local election results