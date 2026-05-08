Farage: "What you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics"
The Reform UK leader said his party was exceeding predictions in the local elections.
Nigel Farage has said that Britain's two-party political system is "finished" whilst praising Reform's "stunning" performance in local elections.
Listen to this article
Farage told reporters at the party’s Millbank headquarters: “I think what you’re witnessing is an historic change in British politics. Forget left-right, there is no more left-right. It is gone, it is out of the window, it’s finished."
“As you can see, we are scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas," he added.
Reform UK are winning gains from Labour and Tory strongholds in what is becoming a bloodbath for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
This includes councillors across Leigh, Andy Burnham's traditionally Labour seat in Greater Manchester.
Read more: Keir's night of the long knives: Labour could lose more than 1,800 councillors amid leadership questions
Read more: Andy Burnham pulls out of keynote speech amid rumours of Starmer challenge after local election results
Farage said: “We’re currently averaging about 39% of the vote, of the seats that are in already, we’re currently on 145 seats won. “We are way exceeding anything that I thought.”
Reform will be looking to increase their gains when Scottish and Welsh polling stations start counting.
When speaking about his predictions later Friday, he said: “What you’ll see tomorrow is the same pattern repeated across the south when we win Essex by an extraordinary margin and Norfolk by an extraordinary margin.”
Labour's rough night had been predicted by many within the party. Labour Justice Minister Jake Richards admitted that the party was in for a bruising night."
We are going to lose some good people tonight," he said.
Mr Richards added that "people want change faster... people aren't feeling it".
Richards did, however, say that he thinks Brits do not want the country to change Prime Minister for the seventh time in a decade.