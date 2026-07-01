Nigel Farage has declared his largest single payment yet for work outside his role as an MP, after earning £270,000 for promoting gold bullion.

The Reform UK leader declared the payment from Direct Bullion in his latest register of financial interests.

The register states the £270,000 was paid to Mr Farage for an estimate of up to four hours of work “per month over the course of a three-month period”.

Mr Farage works as a brand ambassador for the company and has registered several other payments from Direct Bullion in the past.

According to the Reform leader’s latest register entry, he also earned £18,402 for an estimated six hours of presenting on GB News.

Mr Farage continues to face questions about a £5 million gift he received from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne.

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