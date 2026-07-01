Farage was paid £270k for 12 hours of work promoting gold bullion
Nigel Farage continues to face questions about a £5 million gift he received from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne
Nigel Farage has declared his largest single payment yet for work outside his role as an MP, after earning £270,000 for promoting gold bullion.
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The Reform UK leader declared the payment from Direct Bullion in his latest register of financial interests.
The register states the £270,000 was paid to Mr Farage for an estimate of up to four hours of work “per month over the course of a three-month period”.
Mr Farage works as a brand ambassador for the company and has registered several other payments from Direct Bullion in the past.
According to the Reform leader’s latest register entry, he also earned £18,402 for an estimated six hours of presenting on GB News.
Mr Farage continues to face questions about a £5 million gift he received from Thai-based billionaire Christopher Harborne.
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The Reform leader has reasoned that he did not need to declare the gift, which he was given before he announced he would stand for Parliament in 2024, because it was not related to politics.
The Clacton MP has given various explanations for the gift, including that it was to pay for his personal security, and that it was a “reward” for campaigning for Brexit throughout his political career.
In a recent round of interviews, Mr Farage insisted the gift was a “wholly private matter”, and refused to say if he had spent any of it on security, or on anything else.
Parliament’s standards commissioner is investigating whether Mr Farage should have registered the gift.
A spokesman for Mr Farage said: “As has previously been reported and declared, Nigel Farage is a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion.”