By Josef Al Shemary

Nigel Farage is being asked to step in after a Reform UK council leader banned a local newspaper from speaking to him or his councillors, with a Lib Dem MP telling LBC News the move ‘sets a dangerous precedent’.

The Reform UK leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Mick Barton, banned the local newspaper - and its online arm - from speaking to him or any of his 41 councillors ‘with immediate effect’. The editor of the historic local outlet, the Nottingham Post, has called the ban a "massive attack on local democracy” and a “worrying sign of potentially things to come if Reform wins the next election”. The Liberal Democrats have called on party leader Nigel Farage to intervene, with Reform being accused of hypocrisy over the ban amid previous claims to support for free speech and transparency. Read more: Half of Reform voters say paying Taliban to take back Afghan migrants is 'unacceptable' Read more: Immigration minister dismisses Reform deportation plans as ‘gimmicks’

Nottingham Council House in Old Market Square. Picture: Alamy

Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson has warned LBC News the ‘Trumpian’ move ‘sets a dangerous precedent’. “This is obviously totally outrageous,” he said. “I mean, I'm talking to you now in the broadcast media, and this is something that politicians have responsibility to do, particularly if they're in positions of power when they're in charge of things like councils. “Now, this is a real sort of Trumpian style move from reform. And their leader, Nigel Farage, who's a darling of the media, of course, really needs to step in here and make sure that his politicians in his party are willing to be held to account for the decisions they make. “I think the budget of Nottinghamshire County Council will be in the hundreds of millions, if not more than a billion pounds. And those people who are exercising the right over the spending of those monies need to be in a position where they're willing to answer questions.” As part of the ban, reporters working for the newspaper and the local democracy reporters it employs won’t be sent any press releases by the council, and won’t be able to interview any of Reform’s councillors. A spokesperson for the council said the ban would only be lifted in emergency situations. Senior editor of the paper Natalie Fahy said she was “very concerned” by the “unprecedented ban,” to which Barton responded that the party would not “allow misinformation to shape the narrative of our governance”.

Nigel Farage attends a press conference in Uphall on August 27, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture: Getty