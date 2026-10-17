Aspiring Reform MP Jason Powell was filmed saying that being “Muslim and British” was like “oil and water”

The allegations form part of a year-long investigation into Nigel Farage’s party. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A Reform councillor said he would “quite happily” carry out executions of grooming gang perpetrators in the Rose Garden at Downing Street, while Nigel Farage appeared to joke about racism and antisemitism allegations from his school days, fresh undercover footage has revealed.

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The footage, recorded for the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform, is the latest release from a year-long investigation into Nigel Farage’s party. At a Reform event, Mr Farage addressed allegations made by former classmates that he displayed racist and antisemitic behaviour while at Dulwich College. He told the audience: “There’s lots of banter […] Some of the banter I’ve no doubt I’ll get a hard time for in forty years’ time.” Mr Farage said in November 2025 he was sorry if anyone had been upset by his behaviour, but denied ever racially abusing anyone directly. In separate footage from the latest episode of the documentary, Reform councillor Adam Parkins said he would “quite happily do Sunday morning Rose Garden executions” of people involved in child sexual exploitation gangs. Read more: Reform being held to a 'higher standard' than Labour and Tories, claims Laila Cunningham following 'racist' comments in undercover sting Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage

He said: “Give me a f***ing pistol and I’ll walk behind them and go ‘boom, boom, boom’.” Mr Parkins also asked the undercover reporter whether there was a “Pakistani problem” in his area before discussing grooming gangs. He called for “the most brutal f***ing punishments” for perpetrators and public bodies he said had ignored the issue. “The stuff that people feel uncomfortable with, don’t even announce it, just do it,” he said. “Just make the changes in the background.” Mr Parkins denied making a generalised claim about a “Pakistani problem”, saying his comments related to grooming gangs rather than Pakistani people. The investigation also features Gawain Towler, a long-standing ally of Mr Farage and member of Reform’s decision-making board, admitting he was “racist every single day” at school. Asked how the party should respond to the allegations concerning Mr Farage during his time at Dulwich College, he said: “I don’t think you can. “I’ve looked at my time in school and, as much as I know Nigel […] I was racist every single day against a friend. I was racist every single day.”

Gawain Towler has worked closely with Nigel Farage for more than 20 years. Picture: Oliver Cole/Alamy

Mr Towler, who has worked with Mr Farage for more than 20 years, said schoolchildren were “nasty”. Asked about allegations against the Reform leader, he added: “I’m sure he said [things].” According to ITV, Mr Towler said he held views as a child that were wrong and that he is appalled by them now. He said he did not attend Dulwich College and has no knowledge of what was said there. The fresh footage follows two days of earlier revelations from the broadcaster’s undercover investigation. Three councillors have resigned their posts, two have left the party and others are under investigation, Reform has said. The programme alleges further racist and violent remarks by vetted councillors, candidates and activists. David Kerr, a Reform councillor who stood as a parliamentary candidate in 2024, was recorded saying he would “line up a few thousand grooming gang perpetrators and machine gun them down”. He described Reform’s board as “hardline”, adding: “There are views held by the [Reform] Board that if you said publicly as a councillor on a podium you’re going to get yourself kicked out of the party.” Aspiring Reform MP Jason Powell was filmed saying people arriving in the UK by small boat should be sent to “concentration camps”. He also said: “You cannot be a Muslim and British […] it’s like oil and water.” Mr Powell told ITV his views were not extremist and reflected those held by British people generally.