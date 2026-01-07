She took aim at Labour Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s record on crime

By Henry Moore

Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham has been named the party's candidate for London mayor when the capital next goes to the polls in 2028, Nigel Farage has announced.

The Reform UK leader also said Ms Cunningham will play a central role in the party’s campaign ahead of May’s elections, which he called the “single most significant” electoral test ahead of the next general election. Ms Cunningham, a Westminster City councillor, signalled she would focus on a crackdown on crime as Reform’s London mayoral candidate. She and Mr Farage appeared together at a press conference on Wednesday morning in the capital, surrounded by banners which read “London needs Reform”. Read more: Reform UK council under fire for removing Victorian lamp posts

Reform UK's Laila Cunningham with party leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

She took aim at Labour Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s record on crime, and said she had a “different message” for Londoners. “There will be a new sheriff in town, and I’ll be launching an all-out war on crime,” Ms Cunningham said. She added: “I will set clear, high-level priorities for the Met to focus on tackling knife crime, drugs, robbery, shoplifting, rape.” She also said she would task the police with “targeting, hunting and prosecuting rape gangs in London”. Asked how she would reduce crime, the Westminster councillor said she would rewrite the London police and crime plan and give “new marching orders” to the Metropolitan Police to “tackle crime that matters”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a press conference at Glazier's Hall Southwark. Picture: Alamy