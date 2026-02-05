The comments come on the same day Sir Keir Starmer apologised to the pubic for believing Peter Mandelson's "lies"

Nigel Farage described the Mandelson scandal as the biggest in a century. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has branded the Peter Mandelson scandal as the "biggest" in British politics for over a century.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer came out fighting on Thursday, apologising for believing Mandelson's "lies.". Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Thursday, he said: "It isn’t just some sort of Partygate but a bit bigger. "This involves sex, it involves money, it involves the royal family. It involves the leaking of market sensitive, confidential information. "I suspect its pretty close, in many ways, to breaching the Official Secrets Act. This is far bigger than the Profumo scandal 60 years ago. This is the biggest scandal in British politics for over one century." The backlash comes after the Prime Minister told the House of Commons that he knew of Mandelson’s continued relationship with Epstein when appointing him as Britain's ambassador to the United States in 2024. Sir Keir publicly apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein for having believed Peter Mandelson's "lies" and appointing him as Britain's ambassador to the US. But he went further to say he wasn't aware of the true extent of the ties between the pair.

He said on Thursday: "The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend, and they've had to relive it again and again. "I want to say this. I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you. "Sorry for having believed Mandelson's lies and appointed him and sorry that even now you're forced to watch this story unfold in public once again." It comes after Number 10 was forced to hand over all files about Mandelson's security vetting to Parliament, despite requests from the Met Police not to, who cited the risk of jeopardising their investigation.