A Reform UK spokesperson said: “It has been reported to the relevant authorities."

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage walks through the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 13, 2026. Picture: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Labour’s chairwoman has written to Nigel Farage, urging him to say which authorities are looking into an alleged Russian hack behind the disclosure of a £5 million gift he received.

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Anna Turley challenged Mr Farage to publicly confirm he reported the suspected attack to either the police or the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). She said if the MP for Clacton, Essex, failed to respond, the Labour Party would make a report itself “in the public and national interest”. A Reform UK spokesperson said: “It has been reported to the relevant authorities. “It would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing.” Mr Farage received £5 million from Thailand-based crypto-entrepreneur Christopher Harborne in 2024, before he stood in the general election that year. Read more: Mandelson 'told Cabinet how to do their jobs', new tranche of files set to reveal Read more: Labour MPs demand probe into alleged Islamophobia in Reform UK

Chair of the Labour Party and Minister without Portfolio Anna Turley arrives at Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting on May 19, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He has previously said the money was for non-political purposes, to pay for his safety and security, and later told The Sun it was a “reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years”. A party source reportedly told the Mail On Sunday that forensic analysis of Mr Farage’s phone by “counter-espionage experts” indicated that “hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts”. Mr Farage told the newspaper: “These actions by Russia are deeply concerning and highlight the threat they pose to British security.” Former NCSC boss Professor Ciaran Martin on Monday appeared to cast doubt over Mr Farage’s analysis, saying it was “without any merit”. According to The Guardian newspaper, he said: “An aspiring prime minister has essentially claimed that Russia has launched an unprecedentedly aggressive intervention – a malicious intervention – in British politics, and he’s not produced a shred of evidence to support that claim.” Ms Turley said she was “very concerned to read” that Mr Farage was allegedly hacked.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media at The Dam Bar And Grill on May 08, 2026 in St Helens, England. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images