Farage 'not to be trusted with health care,' says Streeting as he brands Reform plan to scrap ILTR 'disastrous' for NHS
The health secretary also criticised Nigel Farage’s push for an insurance-based system and his stance on Trump's paracetamol claim
Wes Streeting has accused Nigel Farage of threatening the future of the NHS, branding Reform UK’s plan to scrap indefinite leave to remain "a disaster".
Listen to this article
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has launched a fierce attack on Nigel Farage, warning that Reform UK’s plan to abolish indefinite leave could drive out thousands of doctors, nurses and care workers.
Speaking to LBC at Labour’s annual conference, he said: "It'd be disaster. I mean, there are doctors, nurses, care workers, NHS staff earning less than £60,000 a year who've come to this country who have given back, not just through their taxes, but through their service to our country."
Addressing healthcare workers who may now feel uncertain about their future under Reform UK’s immigration plans, Mr Streeting said: "Farage says, go home. I say you are home."
Read More: Streeting to set out £500m package in boost to social care pay
Read More: Starmer to announce NHS ‘online hospital’ that will help cut waiting lists
"My message that I'm giving in my speech, Labour Party conference today is to those of you listening who are in that situation, who are fearing for your future now in the way that you weren't some weeks ago: Farage says, go home. I say you are home.
"And I'm grateful for the service that you give to our National Health Service, to our social care system and to our country."
The Health Secretary argued that public confidence in Reform UK would fall if more people understood the party’s health policies.
"I think if more people knew about what Reform’s policies on the NHS, the less confident they would be," he said.
Mr Streeting also condemned Mr Farage’s call for an insurance-based model of healthcare, warning it would undermine the founding principles of the NHS.
“He says he wants an insurance based system for the NHS. Well, that's a system that would check your pockets before your poll," he said.
"So that's a system that asks for your credit card before you get your care. That's not a future I think people in this country want.”
Mr Streeting also condemned Mr Farage for giving a platform to conspiracy theories at his party conference.
“The fact that he chose to give a platform at his conference to someone who said the COVID vaccine gave the Royal family cancer, says you can't trust this man with your health,” he said.
In a personal swipe, Mr Streeting added: “If that's the sort of health advice Nigel Farage is taking, maybe that's why he's the same age as Brad Pitt but looks 20 years older.”
The Health Secretary went on to criticise Mr Farage’s comments on paracetamol, after he refused to take the side of doctors and scientists in a debate about risks to pregnant women.
US president Donald Trump said there had been a "meteoric rise" in cases of autism and suggested that Tylenol - which is called paracetamol in the UK - is a potential cause.
Mr Streeting said: "When he was asked whose side [Farage] was on, he said, I don't have a side. Well, that's not someone I think should be trusted with health care in our country."