The health secretary also criticised Nigel Farage’s push for an insurance-based system and his stance on Trump's paracetamol claim

Wes Streeting told Nick Ferrari that scrapping indefinite leave to remain would drive out NHS staff. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Wes Streeting has accused Nigel Farage of threatening the future of the NHS, branding Reform UK’s plan to scrap indefinite leave to remain "a disaster".

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has launched a fierce attack on Nigel Farage, warning that Reform UK's plan to abolish indefinite leave could drive out thousands of doctors, nurses and care workers. Speaking to LBC at Labour's annual conference, he said: "It'd be disaster. I mean, there are doctors, nurses, care workers, NHS staff earning less than £60,000 a year who've come to this country who have given back, not just through their taxes, but through their service to our country." Addressing healthcare workers who may now feel uncertain about their future under Reform UK's immigration plans, Mr Streeting said: "Farage says, go home. I say you are home."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives to the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

"My message that I'm giving in my speech, Labour Party conference today is to those of you listening who are in that situation, who are fearing for your future now in the way that you weren't some weeks ago: Farage says, go home. I say you are home. "And I'm grateful for the service that you give to our National Health Service, to our social care system and to our country." The Health Secretary argued that public confidence in Reform UK would fall if more people understood the party’s health policies. "I think if more people knew about what Reform’s policies on the NHS, the less confident they would be," he said. Mr Streeting also condemned Mr Farage’s call for an insurance-based model of healthcare, warning it would undermine the founding principles of the NHS. “He says he wants an insurance based system for the NHS. Well, that's a system that would check your pockets before your poll," he said. "So that's a system that asks for your credit card before you get your care. That's not a future I think people in this country want.”

Nigel Farage and Richard Tice at the Bank of England last week. Picture: Getty