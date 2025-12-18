Nigel Farage faced allegations that Reform UK overspent on his general election campaign last year in Clacton

Farage will not face police inquiry into spending. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

No investigation can take place after allegations that Reform UK overspent on leader Nigel Farage’s general election campaign last year in Clacton, Essex Police said.

A former Reform councillor and member of Mr Farage's campaign team, Richard Everett, was said to have submitted documents to the Metropolitan Police showing the party spent more than the £20,660 limit in the Essex constituency. Essex Police said the force has assessed a report and it falls outside the one-year statutory time limit and "no investigation can take place". In a statement to The Guardian, Essex Police said: "We have assessed a report relating to an allegation around misreported expenditure by a political candidate in connection with the general election in July 2024." It said the report had been made on December 5, the newspaper adds.

Nigel Farage was elected as MP for Clacton . Picture: Alamy

The force said: “Having regard to the Representation of the People Act 1983, which states any prosecution for such an offence must commence within one year, it has been concluded that this report falls outside of the stated statutory time limit, and no investigation can take place.” Reform previously strongly denied breaking the law on election spending, and accused Mr Everett of being a “disgruntled former councillor” who was expelled from the party “several months ago”. According to previous reports in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Everett claims Reform failed to declare spending on leaflets, banners, utility bills and the refurbishment of a bar in its Clacton campaign office. He alleges that the party’s official returns report that it came just £400 under the spending limit set by electoral law, and the undeclared spending would have put it above the cap. But he also said he thought Mr Farage himself had been “blissfully unaware”.