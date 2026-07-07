Nigel Farage sensationally quit as MP for Clacton today and said that he had “not broken the law in any way at all” amid a row over his finances.

"I will fight to win. I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started, and I would say this to you, the voters of Clacton, if I win, you win, because if I lose, they win, and we will never with the two old parties get the type of fundamental change that we need to fix broken Britain.”

“Now I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions. This will be a people versus the establishment by-election. It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire Establishment to frankly tell them where to go, and that is why I will be putting my name forward to stand in this by-election.

In a televised statement, he said: “I thought about it hard and I have decided today I will resign as a Member of Parliament for Clacton-on-Sea, thereby forcing a by-election, which should happen, I hope, in short order.

He accused the media of harassment and vowed to fight a “people versus the establishment” by-election.

Speaking at Reform UK headquarters, he said standards investigations by the parliamentary authorities are “now being used as a political tool”.

He said an issue with his daughter was "the final straw", referring to the broadcaster knocking on his door and speaking to her.

"Enough is enough," he declared.

"I thought over the weekend, what shall I do? I could go out and try and make some real big money. I could go to the USA, where I’ve got plenty of offers. And then I thought, why should I be judged today, or in history in the future, by Sky News and their ilk," Farage added.

He said: "I will not tolerate intimidation of my family. I will not tolerate the location of where they live being revealed.

“I will not tolerate any of my family being endangered because of what I choose to do in public life, so yes, you can ask, am I angry? Well, I’ve never been angrier in my life.”

It comes as the Reform leader faces calls for an investigation following reports that long-term ally George Cottrell had provided undeclared funding for security and staffing in the year before he was elected.

The party leader pointed to electoral gains it made in May and said: “It seems to me that the establishment have now decided that they can’t beat us fairly, so they’ve chosen to use foul means.

“Let me be absolutely clear, after the furore and the media pile-on, well, not just the media, the other political parties too – let me be absolutely clear – I have done nothing wrong.

“I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money, and you know, for the first two years of being an MP, my personal MP expenses are zero, not of course that you’ll read about that in mainstream media.”

He later said he is "the most physically and verbally attacked politician of all time."

Mr Farage added: 'But let me promise you, you only know about a fraction of times I have been assaulted.

"These are the kind of things I have had to put up with over the last years and over the last years it has got worse"

He said he has recieved dailly online death threats and accused the police of not taking notice.

More to follow