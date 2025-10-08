Farage 'not the best Prime Minister for Britain' former EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker tells LBC
The former head of the European Commission said he did not want Brits to 'swim in troubled waters' by electing Farage into Downing Street
Former European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has told LBC that Britain should not "swim in troubled waters" and vote for Nigel Farage to become Prime Minister.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Luxembourgish politician who was in charge of the Commission during Brexit negotiations said: "I like him as a person. I have to say although he doesn't like me, but I like him.
"And I think that he's a good opposition leader, but he would not be the best Prime Minister for Britain.
"But it's up to the British. I am concerned by that, but it's not my job to give advice to the British citizens."
Juncker and Farage were on opposite sides of the Brexit debate, with the two both spending time in Brussels throughout the 2000s.
Mr Juncker led the European Commission between 2014 and 2019 - heading up the unelected body of representatives from EU governments.
Farage's Reform UK party is currently top of all polls - with MRP analysis suggesting that the MP for Clacton would likely become Prime Minister if an election were held tomorrow.
The veteran Europhile told Andrew that he did not want to weigh in on British electoral politics, but added that he knew Nigel Farage better than UK voters.
He said: "I know Nigel Farage better than the British do know him, and so I don't want to interfere in a British decision-making processes.
"It's up to the British to decide if yes or no, they want to swim in troubled waters, it would be better for them to be back in normal waters."
During the interview, Mr Juncker also was characteristically blunt when asked about whether Britain would rejoin the European Union in his lifetime.
When asked by Andrew about the possibility, he simply replied: "No".