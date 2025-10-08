Former European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has told LBC that Britain should not "swim in troubled waters" and vote for Nigel Farage to become Prime Minister.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Luxembourgish politician who was in charge of the Commission during Brexit negotiations said: "I like him as a person. I have to say although he doesn't like me, but I like him.

"And I think that he's a good opposition leader, but he would not be the best Prime Minister for Britain.

"But it's up to the British. I am concerned by that, but it's not my job to give advice to the British citizens."

Juncker and Farage were on opposite sides of the Brexit debate, with the two both spending time in Brussels throughout the 2000s.

Mr Juncker led the European Commission between 2014 and 2019 - heading up the unelected body of representatives from EU governments.

