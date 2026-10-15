Reform MP Sarah Pochin accused her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, and Nigel Farage is told by an official that he is 'protecting' a 'racist' candidate in bombshell new undercover footage. Picture: ITV Exposure

By Chay Quinn

Reform MP Sarah Pochin accused her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, and Nigel Farage is told by an official that he is 'protecting' a 'racist' candidate in bombshell new undercover footage.

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The right-wing party is facing several allegations from the ITV documentary, Undercover: A Year in Reform, which is was clandestinely filmed by a reporter working in the party's press office. In new footage from the documentary, which aired on Thursday evening, Reform's MP for Runcorn and Helsby, Sarah Pochin, is caught on camera appearing to accuse the party's officials of excluding her based on her gender. Speaking at the party's Christmas party, Ms Pochin was filmed telling the female reporter: “Oh thank f*** for that. God! We so need women press officers… They are so f***ing chauvinistic." Ms Pochin, who was Reform's only female MP at the time, was filmed saying: "I go out on all the shows and go ‘Oh no, it’s lovely, oh they’re all so welcoming’. Sh**... they just exclude you if you’re a woman... It’s really tough being a girl with all of this alpha male sh** going on.” The bombshell footage also showed Reform's Director of Communications Ed Sumner, former Nigel Farage adviser Dan Jukes, and a senior press officer discussing comments made by the party's mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, Dr Chris Parry. Read More: Reform councillors filmed making racist comments and saying the King should be beheaded for being 'a Muslim' Read More: The story of Reform's fall: Has Farage become 'too outlandish' for voters?

🚨 BREAKING: Reform MP Sarah Pochin was secretly recorded by ITV saying the party has a "male issue" and "excludes you if you’re a woman" pic.twitter.com/OkkwO5k1lh — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 15, 2026

Dr Parry was criticised during the campaign for saying then-Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy “must go home to the Caribbean where [his] loyalty lies”, which sparked conversation about racism within the party. The clip shows Sumner admitting that Dr Parry would be "gone tomorrow" because he's "clearly a racist". But despite this acceptance between the party's officials, Parry remained the party's candidate and Nigel Farage said that he could stay if he apologised. He was later removed as Reform's candidate after comparing a Jewish community neighbourhood watch to "Islamists on horseback".

Nigel Farage was recorded telling the press officer that Dr Parry must "apologise to Lammy... if David Lammy's taken offence". Picture: ITV Exposure

Nigel Farage was recorded telling the press officer that Dr Parry must "apologise to Lammy... if David Lammy's taken offence". Sumner then interjects to tell Farage that he was "protecting" the former British Navy Rear Admiral, to which the Reform leader replied: "It's showing a bit of... bit of sorrow. Look, ‘I'm sorry’ is probably a good thing to hear. Just take the f***ing deal. Trouble is he's a Rear Admiral. That's the problem." In response to the sting, Ed Sumner told ITV: “Nothing in the excerpts [of filming] discloses any wrongdoing, criminal activity or breaches of Reform UK policy by me… I do not endorse extremism or bigotry, or any concealment of extremism and bigotry”. Dr Chris Parry issued a statement to ITV, saying: “I would urge people to go back to the original contexts and tweets to see what was said and why. They related to reparations and failures by the police and government. They will see I always exercise my right to criticise anyone in power or the public eye, whom I judge to be acting against the interests of the British people.”

Reform councillor Alan Feeney was filmed calling Asian homeowners ‘parasites’. Picture: ITV

Dean Miller. Picture: ITV

Alan Feeney, Reform deputy mayor of Solihull, was filmed campaigning before the local elections in May. He said: “If it’s an Asian name I’m not even knocking the door. They are not voting Reform and I ain’t wasting my time.” He described one area as having too many Asian homeowners, and added: “This is what we’re infested with. That’s why they are buying along here, because the houses have got gardens. They’re parasites, absolutely parasites.” Feeney said that when a house came on the market, white families needed to “be in there – you almost need to f***ing out-Muslim the Muslims”. He added that no more than 1 per cent of the British population should be non-white and said Asian people should be "dragged out of their homes" and "stuck on planes" to Pakistan. ITV reported that on Monday evening Feeney "mutually agreed" to resign from the party due to "personal reasons" and would be continuing as an independent councillor.

Last year Nigel Farage pledged to "ruthlessly" expunge Reform of "bad apples", saying he did not want Reform to be a sectarian or racially based party in any way at all". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Dean Miller, a Reform councillor in Bromley, south London, said King Charles was "traitorous" and should be beheaded over rumours he was Muslim. He made the remarks while campaigning for Reform in Makerfield in June. He said white people had been "ethnically cleansed" from London because "you never used to get any blacks or anyone over in Bromley… and now you know, Bromley’s like massive Nigerian communities there… we’ve got good Muslims over here. The unfortunate thing is we’ve got extremists as well.” The councillor told ITV he was disabled and had been heavily medicated at the time. He has since resigned from the party. Last year Nigel Farage pledged to "ruthlessly" expunge Reform of "bad apples", saying he did not want Reform to be "a sectarian or racially based party in any way at all."

‘Are we really going to say that Reform is unequivocally the most racist party?’

@NicholasTyrone says the comments made by Reform councillors in an undercover investigation are ‘racist’, but doesn’t think that should define the whole party.

@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/oPKsYTllNL — LBC (@LBC) October 15, 2026

Responding ot the earlier footage, a spokesman for Reform UK said that not all the individuals captured on camera were Reform members, and accused ITV of using “extreme methods of deception” to "infiltrate" the party. He said: “Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed. “Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations. “However good the vetting, one cannot vet a future comment, especially in circumstances where an individual is entrapped in a discussion with an undercover reporter.”

This is chilling. I feel for anyone watching this tonight who is frightened to see such racism and hatred festering in their community.



It's the very worst of what we’re seeing in Trump’s America. We can’t let it become Farage’s Britain. https://t.co/yG3YkR6jGI — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2026