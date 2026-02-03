Matt Goodwin, of Reform UK, and Hannah Spencer, from the Green Party, are said to be the frontrunners

Nigel Farage and Zack Polanski. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has rejected Zack Polanski's request for a TV debate ahead of a showdown between their parties at the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Mr Farage said: "If you pick a fight with a chimney sweep you get covered in soot," when asked if he would take the Green leader, Mr Polanski, up on his offer. The Greens are currently favourites to win the seat, which was vacated by Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, in a move which was said to allow Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to take up. Mr Polanksi called out Mr Farage and suggested the pair debate "leader to leader," and questioned if his counterpart was "keen." Read more: Reform announces candidate to stand in Gorton and Denton by-election Read more: Conservatives announce retired detective as Gorton by-election candidate

Hannah Spencer after being announced as the Green Party's candidate for the by-election. Picture: Alamy

It followed as Reform's head of policy Zia Yusuf called on Mr Polanski to take part in a live debate. But shutting down his request, the Reform UK leader told a press conference: "No. I generally find if you pick a fight with a chimney sweep you get covered in soot, so I might just leave that alone for the moment. "And that's the nearest to an insult I’ll ever come, all right?" He added: "You know, he’s got a fan club – all the heroin smokers and everything think he’s absolutely marvellous. I mean, jolly good." Mr Polanski has previously indicated he supports the legalisation of all drugs, calling for a "public health approach" while saying he has always been teetotal himself.

Reform leader Nigel Farage, centre, stands with prospective candidate Matt Goodwin. Picture: Alamy