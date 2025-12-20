Chris Parry has doubled down on his comments that Mr Lammy should "go home to the Caribbean", where his "loyalty lies"

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has faced growing pressure to sack Chris Parry who doubled down on his "go home" comments about David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage is facing growing pressure to sack a Reform UK mayoral candidate who doubled down on claims he made suggesting David Lammy should "go home" to the Caribbean.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Parry said: "Well, home is where the heart is. That’s the point," after claiming Lammy should "go home" to the Caribbean. Picture: Reform UK

In a separate post, he also suggested that Enoch Powell, the Tory politician whose infamous "Rivers of Blood" speech stoked racial tensions in the 1960s, was "unfulfilled." Anna Turley, chairwoman of the Labour Party, suggested Mr Parry should be ejected from Reform. Ms Turley said: "How big does the mountain of racist and grossly offensive comments Chris Parry has made have to get before Nigel Farage throws him out of Reform? It’s disgraceful. "Farage's refusal to take action against racism in his party shows what a dark place he’s dragging politics to. "He should finally drop Chris Parry as a candidate, kick him out of his party, and apologise for failing to take action sooner." Reform UK MP Danny Kruger said earlier this week that it was up to the party’s leadership to decide whether to continue supporting Mr Parry.