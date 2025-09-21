Farage says mass deportation would save the UK £234billion, and pledges for Reform UK to end the right of migrants to apply for permanent residency in the UK after five years.

Reform UK also said they would force those who already have settled status to reapply for a new stricter visa.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wants to abolish indefinite leave to remain (ILR), for which migrants can currently apply after five years, and force them to renew their visa every five years.

Applicants would have to meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and better standard of English.

They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five, and there would be tighter restrictions on bringing spouses and children to the UK.

The new visa would also prevent any access to benefits under the plans set out by Zia Yusuf.

Writing in The Telegraph, Reform UK's policy chief wrote: "We will abolish ILR altogether, including rescinding it retrospectively, and close all loopholes to ensure only UK citizens receive welfare or social housing."

He said that hundreds of thousands of migrants who came to the UK under more relaxed post-Brexit rules introduced by Boris Johnson's Tory government, as part of what Reform is branding the "Boriswave", will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence.

Mr Yusuf said Reform's proposals would "lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow businesses to train British workers to replace them".

The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230 billion, Mr Yusuf claimed.