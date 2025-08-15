Labour has accused Farage of being a "Putin apologist.". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Defence Secretary has branded Reform UK leader Nigel Farage a “Putin apologist” hours before the Russian leader meets with Donald Trump in Alaska.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale as the nation marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, John Healey slammed the Reform boss for previous comments he made regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He said Farage’s voice is “conspicuously absent“ as the UK’s allies rally around Ukraine ahead of Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday. Mr Healey told LBC: “Oh, look at what he [Nigel Farage] said about Russia. Look at what he said about Putin in the past. Read more: Nigel Farage should apologise 'morning, noon, and night' to every child for failing to protect them, Science Secretary blasts

"That's quite strong, to call him a Putin apologist?"

"Well, look at what he said about Putin and Russia."



Defence Secretary John Healey responds to Nigel Farage’s request for Reform peers to join the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/K3hZUxoS6I — LBC (@LBC) August 15, 2025

“We’re at this point where maximum pressure needs to be put on Putin to support Ukraine in negotiations, when the maximum condemnation of Putin. “It needs all voices. And I have to say, the voice of Reform is conspicuously absent in any of our discussions and any of our defence debates about Ukraine and about Russia.” Nigel Farage has previously suggested Ukraine “can’t win” its war with Russia and once told the BBC he "admired" Putin. He has since walked back such comments, criticising Donald Trump for his approach to dealing with Vladimir Putin. Mr Healey added: “I'd really welcome Nigel Farage weighing in alongside us and the other parties in the House of Commons to condemn Putin and to work, as we're trying to do as well, to reinforce the prospects of peace.” Hitting back, Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice branded the comments "completely outrageous" and "false." He told LBC: "Frankly, I think that Mr. Healey, the Secretary of State, may be suffering a bit of August sunstroke. "He seems to have forgotten that on multiple occasions I've stood in the House of Commons, I've supported him in what he's doing with regard to Ukraine. "Indeed, I've personally urged the government to go somewhat further and to use the frozen Russian assets in our central bank."

Nigel Farage speaks to LBC. Picture: Alamy