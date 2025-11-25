The Reform UK leader responded to claims made "racist and antisemitic remarks" while at school

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK rally at Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has said he "never directly tried to hurt anybody" amid claims he made racist and antisemitic remarks while he attended a prestigious private school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform UK leader directly responded to a newspaper report about his behaviour while at Dulwich College, south London, as a teenager. The Guardian’s report was based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of the 61-year-old, who recount alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years. A spokesman for the Reform leader previously denied the claims on his behalf and addressing reporters on Monday, Mr Farage dismissed any claims as "playground banter." Read more: Rachel Reeves bids to rally Labour backbenchers ahead of Budget as she insists she will still be Chancellor in two years Read more: 'Cya later racist': Australian far-right senator suspended over burqa stunt

Mr Farage said he never engaged in racism "with intent.". Picture: Alamy

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Mr Farage responded to the claims and said: "This is 49 years ago, by the way. "Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No." Asked to categorically rule out that he had engaged in racial abuse, Mr Farage said: "I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way. "I had just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t. "Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant, personal abuse, genuine abuse on that basis? No." When asked again if he engaged in racial abuse at the school, Mr Farage replied: "Not with intent." Asked to elaborate, he replied: "No, I have never directly, really tried to go and hurt anybody. "Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes."

Mr Farage also responded to questions about what action he has taken since Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform in Wales, was sentenced to 10 and a half years for bribery over pro-Russian speeches. Picture: Alamy