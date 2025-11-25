Nigel Farage claims he never engaged in racism 'with intent' and dismisses historic claims as 'playground banter'
The Reform UK leader responded to claims made "racist and antisemitic remarks" while at school
Nigel Farage has said he "never directly tried to hurt anybody" amid claims he made racist and antisemitic remarks while he attended a prestigious private school.
The Reform UK leader directly responded to a newspaper report about his behaviour while at Dulwich College, south London, as a teenager.
The Guardian’s report was based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of the 61-year-old, who recount alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.
A spokesman for the Reform leader previously denied the claims on his behalf and addressing reporters on Monday, Mr Farage dismissed any claims as "playground banter."
Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Mr Farage responded to the claims and said: "This is 49 years ago, by the way.
"Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No."
Asked to categorically rule out that he had engaged in racial abuse, Mr Farage said: "I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.
"I had just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t.
"Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant, personal abuse, genuine abuse on that basis? No."
When asked again if he engaged in racial abuse at the school, Mr Farage replied: "Not with intent."
Asked to elaborate, he replied: "No, I have never directly, really tried to go and hurt anybody.
"Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes."
Asked then if this meant he had abused people, Mr Farage replied: "I've never directly racially abused anybody. No."
Mr Farage also responded to questions about what action he has taken since Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform in Wales, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years for bribery over pro-Russian speeches.
"We are not a police force," he told broadcasters, when asked whether he planned to probe all his MPs about foreign influence.
The Reform leader then suggested a much wider investigation into the influence of other countries on British politics was necessary.
In response to Mr Farage's interview, Labour peer Lord Mike Katz said: "Just when you thought Nigel Farage couldn’t sink any lower, he is trying to say abhorrent racist comments, including vile antisemitic insults, doesn’t matter.
"He seems to think that you can racially abuse people without it being hurtful and insulting. Let'ss be crystal clear, you can't.
"Farage refuses to discipline the racist views of his MPs and he won't take action on the toxic culture within his party.
"He should finally come clean on claims over his past and apologise to those who bravely spoke out. Failure to do so would be yet more evidence that Farage is simply unfit for office."
Liberal Democrat president-elect Josh Babarinde added: "The Reform leader’s refusal to deny that he’s said these racist remarks is unbecoming from someone who wants to be our next prime minister.
"The British people deserve a straight answer. It looks like the mask has slipped and fact-of-the-matter-Farage is turning into no-answers-Nigel."