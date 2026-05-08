Nigel Farage has declared Reform UK a "national party" after making huge gains in the local elections.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform UK leader said "there is no question that Reform" is building support after his party swept up hundreds of seats, including many in Labour strongholds.

He said no other party is competitive from the northwest of scotland to the southwestern tip of cornwall.

"We are a truly national party and we’re here to stay", Farage told Nick.

But he admitted that "we still have a lot to do" as vote counting continues.

The Reform leader said he is expecting to snatch up seats in Labour's 'Red Wall' in the north of England as more results come in.

"That's the old Labour heartlands. I'm thinking about Sunderland. I'm thinking about Wakefield in Yorkshire. I'm thinking about St. Helens, part of Greater Merseyside," he said.

Farage said the most devastating result for Labour could be in Wales, where the party has won in every single election since 1922.

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