The Reform UK leader pledged 'mass deportations' if his party came into power.

Nigel Farage pledged 'mass deportations' and limiting welfare to British citizens only. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Nigel Farage has vowed welfare payments would be restricted to British nationals if Reform UK win the next general election, claiming the plan will save £234bn over several decades.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said taxpayers are being “absolutely hammered” paying benefits to non-British citizens. "Under a Reform government, welfare will be for UK citizens only. It will not be for foreign-born nationals," he said. "We are not the world's food bank. It is not for us to provide welfare for people coming in from all over the world." Read More: Farage promises mass deportation of 'Boriswave' migrants Read More: European human rights law must be ‘fit for the times,’ says Lammy as Labour weighs ECHR reforms

Farage said they would prioritise UK Citizens to stop people claiming ILR. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Mr Farage promised "mass deportations" of migrants by abolishing indefinite leave to remain (ILR). Reform UK also said they would force those who already have settled status to reapply for a new stricter visa. Migrants can currently apply for indefinitely ILR after five years. The proposed new rules would force them to renew their visa every five years. Applicants would have to meet certain criteria, including a higher salary threshold and better standard of English. They would have to have lived in the UK for seven years, up from five, and there would be tighter restrictions on bringing spouses and children to the UK.

Reform UK said they would force those who already have settled status to reapply for a new stricter visa. Picture: Alamy

A Government spokesperson said: "People here illegally rightly do not get anything from our benefits system. "Foreign nationals usually have to wait five years to claim universal credit and we're looking at increasing this to 10 years. "We inherited a broken welfare system and spiralling benefits bill. That's why we're taking action and reforming the system and have seen the proportion of universal credit payments to foreign nationals fall since last July." Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said on X: "Thousands of Londoners have indefinite leave to remain. "They have legal rights and are our friends, neighbours and colleagues, contributing hugely to our city. "Threatening to deport people living and working here legally is unacceptable." Writing in The Telegraph, Reform UK's policy chief Zia Yusuf wrote: "We will abolish ILR altogether, including rescinding it retrospectively, and close all loopholes to ensure only UK citizens receive welfare or social housing." He said that hundreds of thousands of migrants who came to the UK under more relaxed post-Brexit rules introduced by Boris Johnson's Tory government, as part of what Reform is branding the "Boriswave", will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence. Mr Yusuf said Reform's proposals would "lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow businesses to train British workers to replace them". The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230 billion, Mr Yusuf claimed.