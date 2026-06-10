Reform UK Makerfield by-election candidate Robert Kenyon has faced criticism for previous comments made on social media.

Farage says Reform ‘unapologetic’ about Robert Kenyon’s past social media use. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nigel Farage has said Reform UK is “unapologetic” about its candidate in the Makerfield by-election Robert Kenyon, who made offensive remarks on social media in the past.

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Mr Kenyon, who is standing against Labour’s Andy Burnham in the June 18 contest, used a now-deleted X account to support an offensive post about Welsh broadcaster Carol Vorderman. Messages published by campaign group Hope Not Hate showed that Mr Kenyon responded on Christmas Eve 2021 to another person’s post including graphic sexual language about the presenter who made her name as the maths expert on Channel 4’s Countdown. Alongside a thumbs up and a laughing emoji, the plumber wrote: “He’s only saying what we’re all thinking.” Vorderman has demanded an apology from Mr Kenyon, who she branded “cowardly”. Read more: 'Small mistakes can break big friendships': Zelenskyy weighs in on Reform UK councils lowering Ukrainian flags Read more: Newly elected Reform councillor charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Rob Kenyon is standing in the Makerfield by-election . Picture: Alamy

Reform leader Mr Farage was asked about the comments during a press conference held in the Makerfield constituency, and dismissed them as “a few laddish things”. He told reporters: “These comments were posted a decade ago. They’ve been taken wildly out of context, but they’re the sort of comments that you won’t necessarily get if you’re an Oxford-educated career politician living in a nice postcode in London.” Mr Farage added: “But I tell you what, they are the kind of comments you’ll hear in every pub in the country every evening, and we should be unapologetic that Rob is an ordinary bloke who’s carved quite a career for himself, had the guts to set up a business, served as an army reservist, is a patriot, likes his rugby, likes the odd pint, and said a few laddish things on social media 10 years ago. “Do you know what I’d say to that? I’d say, so what?” Mr Farage dismissed a question of whether he was worried about losing female voters due to Mr Kenyon’s past comments, suggesting that concerns about children’s safety are “bigger female issues than they are male issues”. “Whatever attempted smears they’re going to make against my friend Rob over here, the truth of it is that it’s women, and particularly mothers and grandmothers, that are the most concerned about the safety of their kids and grandkids on the streets of this country. “And so no, I don’t think their attempts to paint us into this corner are going to work at all. “Law and order, safety on the streets, feeling their kids can go to concerts on Saturday nights and get home safely. I think these are bigger female issues than they are male issues. I really do.”

The establishment in this country has utterly failed working people.



Today we have pledged to support entrepreneurs by increasing the VAT threshold to £150,000. ✅ pic.twitter.com/RAixRbTQ4a — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) June 10, 2026