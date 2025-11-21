Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after he was paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Nigel Farage to investigate Reform UK's ties to Russia after the party's ex Welsh leader was jailed for taking bribes. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Nigel Farage to investigate Reform UK's ties to Russia after the party's ex Welsh leader was jailed for taking bribes.

Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after he was paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament. The Prime Minister said Gill's action "undermines our country" and called on Mr Farage to act. Speaking to Sky News in South Africa at the G20 Summit, Sir Keir said: "Nigel Farage, he often has a lot to say. What he needs to do is to launch an investigation into his party to understand how that happened. "This is a serious sentence that has been imposed today, over 10 years. It's a very serious issue. "How did that happen, that this was happening in his party? And what other links are there between Reform and Russia?" Mr Farage said in response that Sir Keir needed to investigate Labour's links with the Chinese Communist Party. Read More: Bill Browder says he has 'the receipts' on Russian collusion in British politics Read More: Ex Reform leader in Wales jailed for 10.5 years after receiving £30k in pro-Russia bribes

Mr Farage said in response that Sir Keir needed to investigate Labour's links with the Chinese Communist Party. Picture: Getty

Defence minister Al Carns earlier said Vladimir Putin's influence in British politics must be "weeded out". Mr Carns, who was a colonel in the Royal Marines, said Gill's actions were "a disgrace". He said: "I just think wherever we see Russian influence in UK politics, it's got to be weeded out. "I fought for this country for 24 years, across all over the world, and I've seen my friends be injured or killed in combat. "To take money from an autocratic regime that is causing thousands of casualties on an unprecedented scale is unacceptable, and we must weed it out."

