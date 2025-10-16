Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has backed shooting down Russian jets that enter Nato airspace as he toughens up his party's stance on Putin.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mr Farage called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "irrational" and suggested that he would allow frozen Russian assets to be sent to Ukraine if he becomes Prime Minister.

Farage, whose party is leading in opinion polls, used the interview to tackle criticism that he and Reform are soft on Russia.

After being asked about Russian aircraft above Nato members, Mr Farage bluntly said: “Gotta shoot them down.”

Russian drones and jets have been detected above four Nato countries in recent weeks.

