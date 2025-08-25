Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage attends a press conference on law and order on August 4, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Nigel Farage has vowed to scrap the UK's human rights law in a bid to enact mass deportations of asylum seekers who arrive on small boats.

The Reform UK leader pledged to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), scrap the Human Rights Act, and disapply other international agreements he described as "roadblocks" to deporting people who arrive in the UK illegally. It comes after Farage suggested replacing the Human Rights Act with a bill that only covers British citizens in what he called the ‘opposite’ of human rights. Setting out his proposals in the Telegraph, he described international treaties governing human rights law as "malign influences" which had been "allowed to frustrate deportations". Read more: ‘Far fewer violent incidents’ at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say as two stabbed and 423 arrested Read more: Trump hopes to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un again as soon as 'this year'

He added: "The planes will take off, and plenty of them at that. "The time has come to put this country first. This is all a question of priorities. Is Keir Starmer on the side of the British people, national security and protecting women and girls - or is he on the side of outdated international treaties and human rights lawyers?" Farage’ party has sought to gain from public dissatisfaction with how both Labour and the Tories have handled the migrant crisis, and he will set out his plans to grasp it on Tuesday. Farage and his senior Reform UK ally Zia Yusuf had earlier claimed the party would replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights. Speaking to the Times, Farage said his bill would ensure people have the “freedom to do everything, unless there’s a law that says you can’t”. He said his plans constitute “the opposite” of the “concept of human rights, which are state given”. Former Reform chairman and current head of its Elon Musk-styled Department of Government Efficiency Zia Yusuf said the bill would apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK, while enabling arrests, detention and deportation of illegal migrants. The Bill would refer to individual liberties like protection of liberty and free speech, the newspaper reported, rather than human rights.

