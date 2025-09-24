John Swinney has blasted Nigel Farage as "completely reckless" by refusing to distance himself from Donald Trump's claims about a link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism in children.

The First Minister told LBC that politicians should be taking advice from clinical experts.

His comments came as a raft of doctors and autism experts around the world have condemned the President's remarks.

Earlier this week Donald Trump said there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

Today Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC whether Mr Trump was correct to make the link, and he replied: “I have no idea… you know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows, Nick, I don’t know, you don’t know."

Asked if he would side with medical experts who say it is dangerous to make the link, Mr Farage said: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody.“I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.”

Put to him that it was irresponsible to make that link as US president, and that a large study on 2.4 million children had found no link, Mr Farage said: “That’s an opinion he’s got. It’s not one that I necessarily share. But I mean, honestly, I’ve no idea.”

Today Scotland's First Minister condemned both the President's and Mr Farage's remarks.

He told LBC "I think Nigel Farage has gone into completelty reckless, even more reckless, territory this morning.

"All my clinical advisers indicate to me that paracetemol is a safe drug to take. I think political leaders should accept clinical opinion and advice - they are the experts - and should support that and not play the type of games Nigel Farage has this morning."

On the President's initial remarks he said: "The President's comments have no foundation in clinical or scientific evidence.

"The Health Secretary, on our part, as well as various other clinical advisers around the world have made it absolutely clear there is no such connection, and the safe use of paracetamol is appropriate during pregnancy."

Mr Farage's comments also came after his party chairman Dr David Bull was unequivocal when speaking to Iain Dale on LBC last night. Asked about the President's remarks he said: "Obviously there is no link between paracetamol and autism - full stop."

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming there is “no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children”.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

“Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.

“Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence.”

On X, England's Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Farage was being "dangerous and irresponsible" and added: "This is a man whose health adviser claimed at Reform’s conference that the Covid vaccine gave the Royal Family cancer. Anti-science, anti-reason, anti-NHS.

"This man is a snake oil salesman and it’s time people stopped buying."