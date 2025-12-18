Ministers say some 53 council areas could opt to postpone elections until 2027, after some were already delayed until May 2026

Reform UK was expected to perform well in many of these local contests, and Farage claimed the Conservatives were “colluding” with Labour to delay them. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Nigel Farage has blasted the Government's decision to delay local elections again for millions of voters.

Ministers say some 53 council areas could opt to postpone elections until 2027, after some were already delayed until May 2026. The delay comes as Labour looks to abolish the two-tier system of county and district councils in favour of single unitary councils. Read more: Bank of England cuts Interest rates to 3.75% - the lowest level in nearly three years Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls for Westminster councillors to be sanctioned over £27m 'catastrophic mess'

Ministers say some 53 council areas could opt to postpone elections until 2027, after some were already delayed until May 2026. Picture: Getty

The 63 local councils affected - including county councils in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hampshire, East Sussex - have been given until the middle of next month to request for a 12-month-delay to their scheduled 2026 elections. Reform UK was expected to perform well in many of these contests, and its leader claimed the Conservatives were "colluding" with Labour to delay the contests. "Turkeys don't vote for Christmas. Tory county councils look set to collude with Labour to keep their control until 2027," Mr Farage said. He added that the delays were another step towards turning Britain into a 'banana republic', after the Government postponed elections for newly created mayors in the same areas until 2028. Local government minister Alison McGovern told the Commons that she and colleagues have heard from councils which have said they lacked the capacity to carry out the reorganisation within the current timeframe. “In recent weeks, as final proposals have been submitted, the number of councils voicing such concerns have grown,” she said. “Many councils across the country, and of all stripes, have expressed anxiety about their capacity to deliver a smooth and safe transition to new councils, alongside running resource-intensive elections to councils proposed to be shortly abolished. “They have expressed concerns about the time and energy spent managing elections to bodies that won’t shortly exist, only to run an election a year later.” However, Reform and Conservative MPs said Labour was delaying elections because it was scared of the outcome. MPs also queried why the Government had changed its position shortly after Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Steve Reed had said ballots would go ahead.

Local government minister Alison McGovern told the Commons that she and her colleagues had heard from councils which said they lacked the capacity to carry out the reorganisation within the current timeframe. Picture: Getty