Nigel Farage has slammed Greater Manchester Police after claims of family voting in last month's Gorton and Denton by-election.

In a statement on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said the observers did not allege “any verbal instruction or physical conduct that indicated one person was directing or coercing another regarding how to vote”.

After polls closed, the election observer group Democracy Volunteers said it had witnessed “concerningly high levels” of family voting, an illegal practice where two people use one polling booth and potentially direct each other on voting.

The force had said late last week that it had seen no evidence of the illegal electoral practice in the crucial by-election last month.

“This is a crucial part of the legislation to prove such an offence was committed,” the force said.

Responding to the statement, Reform leader Mr Farage said: "Democracy Volunteers are a genuinely independent group who do election observations.

"They're actually made up of people who are mostly Lib Dems, but that's irrelevant because they are genuinely neutral.

"They found evidence of family voting, of coercion in 68 per cent of polling stations. And true to form, a northern police force says nothing to see here. Let's move on.

"And I'd remind people that it was northern police forces who. Who, for years and years, were told about the rape gangs... who said nothing to see here. This is the same phenomenon. It's different, but it's the same thing.

"It's fear of doing anything because they might offend a certain community. It's a blooming disgrace. And I promise you that our democracy is not in a healthy state.

When pressed on whether he believed that GMP were lying, Mr Farage added: "They say that, then they're turning a blind eye. Very different. Turning a blind eye. Nothing to see here. Everyone move on.

"They're wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. They're not doing their job. And, you know, we've actually had the Secrecy of the Ballot Act going back 150 years, and it's not being enforced; it's wrong."

LBC then asked Mr Farage whether his comments were an example of sour grapes.

He denied the claims, pointing to his history of highlighting supposed instances of electoral fraud.

The Reform leader: "I've heard this since 2015. I've heard this since 2015. I've watched people going to prison. I've watched people being barred from standing in elections. We've seen the frauds that have taken place in Tower Hamlets, in Birmingham and elsewhere.

"And I have been a lone voice for well over a decade, saying this must be sorted out.

"The postal voting register is open to abuse and intimidation. There's no sour grapes. I'm the one genuinely trying to clean up British politics. I promise you this: I'll win. It might take me a long time, but I'll win."