Security officials initially denied Lord Mandelson clearance, but Foreign Office officials took the rare step of overruling the recommendation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer talks with Britain's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on February 26, 2025. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accused Sir Keir Starmer of "outright blatant dishonesty" after it emerged that the Foreign Office overruled the vetting process for Lord Peter Mandelson.

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Security officials initially denied Lord Mandelson clearance, but Foreign Office officials took the rare step of overruling the recommendation. The Prime Minister was not aware that the former Labour grandee was granted developed vetting against the advice of UK Security Vetting until earlier this week, the Government has said. He has instructed officials to establish the facts about why vetting was granted, and the Foreign Office earlier said it is “working urgently” to comply. Downing Street sources say the Prime Minister is “absolutely furious”. Read more: Starmer and Lammy deny knowing Foreign Office overruled Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting Read more: 'It’s astonishing': PM's top aide insists NO minister told Mandelson failed vetting and says Starmer did not mislead MPs

Mr Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it is not credible or believable that the Government waited until Thursday to reveal security vetting procedures had been overruled because it wanted to launch a “full-scale investigation”. The Reform UK leader said the explanation is: “Just not credible, not believable in any way at all. I am in absolutely no doubt in my mind that this Prime Minister misled the House of Commons and lied to the country outside of the House of Commons.” He said that the Prime Minister's claim that he wasn't told that the recommendations by UK Security Vetting were overruled is "outright blatant dishonesty". It comes after the Foreign Office's top civil servant Sir Olly Robbins was sacked on Thursday evening over the revelations. Mr Farage added that Sir Olly is “one of the most professional civil servants in this country” and “there is no way” he would have decided to overrule security vetting procedures alone.

Lord Peter Mandelson leaves his house on February 14, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

“There is no way a man like that would unilaterally make a decision of this kind, and, equally, the Prime Minister cannot stand up and say that Mandelson passed security vetting and now claim later he wasn’t told. “That’s not incompetence, even Keir Starmer is not that incompetent, it is outright, blatant dishonesty.” Lord Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked from his Washington role last September when more details emerged about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. Sir Keir has been under fire over the decision to give Lord Mandelson the job despite it being known that his dealings with Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences. Questions over his judgment intensified after the first batch of documents related to the decision published last month showed that he was warned before announcing Lord Mandelson’s ambassadorship of a “general reputational risk” over his association with Epstein. That warning stemmed from the first part of the checks, carried out by the Cabinet Office, which was based on information in the public domain at the time. The second was the highly confidential background vetting by security officials, which followed the announcement but came before Lord Mandelson took up his role in February 2025.

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson drives away from his residence in central London on February 14, 2026. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images