Negotiations with Richard Tice were supervised by George Cottrell, raising fresh questions over Nigel Farage’s account of when he decided to return to politics.

The timing of the reported secret agreement would contradict Farage's account of when he decided to return to politics. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Nigel Farage struck a secret deal to return as leader of Reform UK months before the 2024 general election, according to a new investigation by the Sunday Times.

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Nigel Farage with George Cottrell at a pro-Brexit event in 2019. Picture: Alamy

MPs are required to declare any benefits connected to their political activities received in the 12 months before election, but Farage has insisted he did not need to because he was not yet in politics. A party source told the Sunday Times that the agreement was drafted to cover the possibility of Farage’s return, not a certainty, and that he initially planned to focus on campaigning for Donald Trump in the US election. Mehrtash A’Zami, Reform’s treasurer at the time, said he was told about the arrangement before the election was called and was reportedly instructed to implement a schedule of repayments once Farage came back. The disclosures also raise fresh questions about Reform’s compliance with electoral law, at a time when the party is already subject to a Metropolitan Police investigation into the source of its donations.

Under the deal, Richard Tice would cede leadership of Reform UK to Nigel Farage, and then Reform would repay or write off over £1 million of loans from Tice’s company. Picture: Alamy

The Sunday Times reports that on June 10, 2024 — the date of the first repayment under the deal — Reform sent £200,000 to a personal account belonging to Tice, rather than to his company, Tisun Investments, which had originally lent the money. Electoral Commission filings reportedly state that the company was paid, not Tice personally, which could amount to a potential criminal offence if the information provided was incorrect. Party sources reportedly said that officials later realised the error and proposed telling the watchdog, but the Electoral Commission was never informed, and accounts were filed suggesting the company had been repaid. Then-Reform treasurer A’Zami said he relied on his staff to process the payment and only learned later that the money had gone to Tice’s personal account; he claimed he tried to notify the commission but was stopped. By February 2025, A’Zami had left the party and returned to business in Dubai, following disagreements over the handling of payments and invoices, according to the Sunday Times.

Richard Tice was leader of Reform UK, but made way for Nigel Farage ahead of the general election. Picture: Alamy