The Reform UK leader said he would declare "a national emergency" and allow Parliament to sit for 24 hours a day, for six days a week, until the "necessary legislation" is passed.

Reform Party Leader Nigel Farage steps on the podium during the Reform party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Supporters waiting to hear Nigel Farage's keynote speech at the Reform UK party conference faced a lengthy delay on Friday, after the MP was stopped from taking to the stage 'for security reasons'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Farage's speech was the latest to be overshadowed by both claims of a funding rules breach and protests on Friday, after Deputy Leader Richard Tice’s address was interrupted by protesters. Earlier in the day, an automated banner was seen rising from the stage, depicting Mr Farage as ‘Mr Monopoly’, with protest group Greenpeace taking responsibility for the stunt. The Reform leader arrived on stage nearly an hour late, after security personnel and sniffer dogs were spotted behind the stage. Delivering his speech, Mr Farage threatened to abolish the House of Lords should Reform UK come to power, as he insisted he would declare 'a national emergency' to push the party's laws through, should the Lords halt proposals. Mr Farage failed to detail the basis upon which the emergency would be declared, as he pledged to sack ministers if they failed to push through Reform proposals within the first 100 days. It comes as Farage faced serious questions after undercover filming captured two party officials accepting foreign donations in an undercover sting. Read more: Nigel Farage joined by Le Pen's right-wing ally as Reform leader vows to return small boats to France Read more: 'No illegal transaction occurred' and top aides were 'entrapped': Farage breaks silence on Reform UK foreign funding sting

The speech also saw the Clacton MP insist that a General Election could take place in the spring, taking a swipe at Andy Burnham and the wider Labour Party. Mr Farage told his party conference in Birmingham: “Parliament will sit, if necessary, for 24 hours a day, for six days a week until we pass the necessary legislation, and our policies will be explicit in our offering document to the British people. Farage was seen to repeatedly yell 'boring' at protestors, who were carried out amid several interruptions and four removals at the conference hall in Birmingham. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also addressed claims raised in the recently aired Channel 4 documentary, noting the broadcast was made because “they’re scared of us”.

A heckler is removed during Nigel Farage’s speech at the Reform UK National Conference, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

A person displays a banner on stage during the Reform UK National Conference, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Following the sting, which involved a wealthy international donor, played by an actor, captured on film with Reform UK officials arranging £32,500 in donations for polling commissioned by the leader. Senior aide to Farage Dan Jukes and Reform's Head of Policy, James Orr both left their roles over the sting on Friday. He insisted there was “nothing illegal” about his officials accepting overseas donations for three polls commissioned earlier this year - despite rival parties including the Lib Dems reporting Reform to the police over the claims.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage waits to take to the stage due to a security alert during the Reform UK National Conference. Picture: Alamy

Reform Party Leader Nigel Farage waves as he speaks during the Reform party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with LBC on Friday, Farage desperately sought to deny wrongdoing as he insisted everything was “above board" and declared the claims he broke the law nothing more than "pub talk". The claims made in the documentary, aired by Channel 4 in collaboration with investigative journalism group Verbatim, saw accusations raised over the breaking of electoral law.

A demonstrator shouts whilst Reform UK leader Nigel Farage delivers a keynote speech during the Reform UK National Conference. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was seen to report the party to the Met Police on Thursday, with the Met today acknowledging that they are "assessing the matter". A Met Police spokesperson told LBC on Friday: “We’re aware of media reporting on Thursday, 3 September, involving political party donations and an alleged breach of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 relating to polling. "We will assess this matter and any information provided to us."